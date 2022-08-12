Huawei p10 lite price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
Huawei launched P10 Lite while several channels were still active. After launching their flagship carrier, they began making Huawei Lite series. The future carrier will likely strengthen the fleet against rivals and give them a hard time. Huawei P10 Lite’s current technology helps it compete with other leading smartphones. Huawei’s P10 Lite will be a popular addition to this series. HiSilicon chipset gives Huawei P10 Lite’s octa core processor room to analyse data at 2.1 GHz. 4GB of RAM gives great opportunity to conquer complete fleet of competitors, while P10 Lite’s 32 GB housing space is spacious to hold all its forces.

Huawei p10 lite price in Pakistan

Huawei P10 Lite is available at a price of Rs. 31,999/-

Huawei p10 lite specs

BuildAndroid OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
EMUI 5.1
146.5 x 72 x 7.2 mm
146 g
Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Pearl White, Midnight Black, Platinum Gold, Sapphire Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.1 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetHiSilicon Kirin 658
GPUMali-T830MP2
DisplayTechnologyLPTS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.2 Inches
Resolution1080 x 1920 Pixels (~424 PPI)
ProtectionTo be confirmed
MemoryBuilt-in32GB built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD card (support up to 256GB)
CameraMain12 MP, autofocus, (dual-LED + dual tone) flash
Featuresf/2.2, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP Camera, autofocus, f/2.0, 1080p
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, DLNA, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.1, A2DP, EDR, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, GLONASS
RadioFM radio
USBmicroUSB v2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264/WMV player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraOrganizer, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable) 3000 mAh

Huawei P60 could arrive with new 14nm Kirin 9100 SoC
Huawei P60 could arrive with new 14nm Kirin 9100 SoC

Huawei P60: Huawei's smartphone industry has experienced a precipitous downturn ever since...

