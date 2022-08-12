Huawei p10 lite price in Pakistan & specs

Huawei P60 could arrive with new 14nm Kirin 9100 SoC
Huawei P60: Huawei's smartphone industry has experienced a precipitous downturn ever since...
Huawei launched P10 Lite while several channels were still active. After launching their flagship carrier, they began making Huawei Lite series. The future carrier will likely strengthen the fleet against rivals and give them a hard time. Huawei P10 Lite’s current technology helps it compete with other leading smartphones. Huawei’s P10 Lite will be a popular addition to this series. HiSilicon chipset gives Huawei P10 Lite’s octa core processor room to analyse data at 2.1 GHz. 4GB of RAM gives great opportunity to conquer complete fleet of competitors, while P10 Lite’s 32 GB housing space is spacious to hold all its forces.
Huawei P10 Lite is available at a price of Rs. 31,999/-
|Build
|Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
|EMUI 5.1
|146.5 x 72 x 7.2 mm
|146 g
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Pearl White, Midnight Black, Platinum Gold, Sapphire Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.1 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 658
|GPU
|Mali-T830MP2
|Display
|Technology
|LPTS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.2 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 Pixels (~424 PPI)
|Protection
|To be confirmed
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD card (support up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|12 MP, autofocus, (dual-LED + dual tone) flash
|Features
|f/2.2, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP Camera, autofocus, f/2.0, 1080p
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, DLNA, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.1, A2DP, EDR, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB v2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264/WMV player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Organizer, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable) 3000 mAh
