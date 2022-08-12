Huawei p10 lite price in Pakistan & specs

Huawei launched P10 Lite while several channels were still active. After launching their flagship carrier, they began making Huawei Lite series. The future carrier will likely strengthen the fleet against rivals and give them a hard time. Huawei P10 Lite’s current technology helps it compete with other leading smartphones. Huawei’s P10 Lite will be a popular addition to this series. HiSilicon chipset gives Huawei P10 Lite’s octa core processor room to analyse data at 2.1 GHz. 4GB of RAM gives great opportunity to conquer complete fleet of competitors, while P10 Lite’s 32 GB housing space is spacious to hold all its forces.

Huawei p10 lite price in Pakistan

Huawei P10 Lite is available at a price of Rs. 31,999/-

Huawei p10 lite specs

Build Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat) EMUI 5.1 146.5 x 72 x 7.2 mm 146 g Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Pearl White, Midnight Black, Platinum Gold, Sapphire Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.1 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 658 GPU Mali-T830MP2 Display Technology LPTS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 5. 2 Inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 Pixels (~424 PPI) Protection To be confirmed Memory Built-in 32GB built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD card (support up to 256GB) Camera Main 12 MP, autofocus, (dual-LED + dual tone) flash Features f/2.2, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP Camera, autofocus, f/2.0, 1080p Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, DLNA, WiFi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v4.1, A2DP, EDR, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS Radio FM radio USB microUSB v2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264/WMV player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Organizer, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable) 3000 mAh

