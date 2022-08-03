Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan & features.

The Huawei Y9 2019 starts at 33,999 Pakistani rupees (PKR). Numerous configurations of the Huawei Y9 2019 are offered, including 3 GB RAM/64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM/64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM/128 GB Storage, and 6 GB RAM/128 GB Storage.

The newest smartphone from Huawei has incredible features and is quite affordable in Pakistan. The Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, and Aurora Purple color variants for the Huawei Y9 2019 were available at launch.

Because of its internal specifications, screen size, camera configuration, battery life, and Huawei Y9 2019 mobile performance, the device is highly regarded by Huawei’s fans. The Huawei Y9 2019 camera system consists of a 16 MP front-facing camera and a 13 MP dual-rear camera.

The Huawei Y9 2019’s display features a 6.5″ inch screen and supports resolutions of up to 1080 x 2340 pixels. The Mali-G51 MP4 GPU and Hisilicon Kirin 710 Chipset are what power the Huawei Y9 2019’s performance.

4000 mAh battery power is present in the mobile. Under 33,999 PKR, the Huawei Y9 2019 price in Pakistan seems reasonable.

Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan

The Huawei Y9 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 33,999.

Huawei Y9 Specifications:

General

Brand Huawei Mobile Phone Model Name Huawei Y9 (2019) Price Rs. 33,999 Release Date 2018, October 01 Display 6.5 inches Chipset Kirin 710 (12 nm) RAM 3GB Storage 64GB Main Camera 13 MP Selfie Camera 16 MP Colors Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Aurora Purple Battery 4000 mAh

3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100

4G bands 1, 3, 7, 8, 20

Weight 173 g (6.10 oz) Build Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame

SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Size 6.5 inches, 103.7 cm2 (~82.8% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~396 ppi density)

Chipset Kirin 710 (12 nm)

CPU Octa-core (4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama

Video [email protected]

Front Camera Camera Setup Dual Resolution 16 MP, f/2.0

2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor Features HDR

Video [email protected]

Models JKM-LX1, JKM-LX2, JKM-LX3, JKM-AL00, JKM-TL00, JKM-AL00a, JKM-AL00b

Charging Charging 10W

