Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan & features.

Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan & specification
Tech-savvy Huawei's Y9a smartphone has a leaked render that reveals much about...
The Huawei Y9 2019 starts at 33,999 Pakistani rupees (PKR). Numerous configurations of the Huawei Y9 2019 are offered, including 3 GB RAM/64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM/64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM/128 GB Storage, and 6 GB RAM/128 GB Storage.
The newest smartphone from Huawei has incredible features and is quite affordable in Pakistan. The Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, and Aurora Purple color variants for the Huawei Y9 2019 were available at launch.
Because of its internal specifications, screen size, camera configuration, battery life, and Huawei Y9 2019 mobile performance, the device is highly regarded by Huawei’s fans. The Huawei Y9 2019 camera system consists of a 16 MP front-facing camera and a 13 MP dual-rear camera.
The Huawei Y9 2019’s display features a 6.5″ inch screen and supports resolutions of up to 1080 x 2340 pixels. The Mali-G51 MP4 GPU and Hisilicon Kirin 710 Chipset are what power the Huawei Y9 2019’s performance.
4000 mAh battery power is present in the mobile. Under 33,999 PKR, the Huawei Y9 2019 price in Pakistan seems reasonable.
The Huawei Y9 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 33,999.
Huawei Y9 Specifications:
|Brand
|Huawei Mobile Phone
|Model Name
|Huawei Y9 (2019)
|Price
|Rs. 33,999
|Release Date
|2018, October 01
|Display
|6.5 inches
|Chipset
|Kirin 710 (12 nm)
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Main Camera
|13 MP
|Selfie Camera
|16 MP
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Aurora Purple
|Battery
|4000 mAh
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only)
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 3, 7, 8, 20
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|Dimensions
|162.4 x 77.1 x 8.1 mm (6.39 x 3.04 x 0.32 in)
|Weight
|173 g (6.10 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches, 103.7 cm2 (~82.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~396 ppi density)
|Operating System
|Android 8.1 (Oreo), EMUI 8.2
|Chipset
|Kirin 710 (12 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|GPU
|Mali-G51 MP4
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|64GB
|Camera Setup
|Dual
|Resolution
|13 MP, f/1.8, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected]
|Camera Setup
|Dual
|Resolution
|16 MP, f/2.0
2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|[email protected]
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm Jack
|Yes
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 а/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Models
|JKM-LX1, JKM-LX2, JKM-LX3, JKM-AL00, JKM-TL00, JKM-AL00a, JKM-AL00b
|Type
|Li-Ion 4000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Charging 10W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.