Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan & features

Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan & features

Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan & features.

Advertisement

 The Huawei Y9 2019 starts at 33,999 Pakistani rupees (PKR). Numerous configurations of the Huawei Y9 2019 are offered, including 3 GB RAM/64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM/64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM/128 GB Storage, and 6 GB RAM/128 GB Storage.

The newest smartphone from Huawei has incredible features and is quite affordable in Pakistan. The Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, and Aurora Purple color variants for the Huawei Y9 2019 were available at launch.

Because of its internal specifications, screen size, camera configuration, battery life, and Huawei Y9 2019 mobile performance, the device is highly regarded by Huawei’s fans. The Huawei Y9 2019 camera system consists of a 16 MP front-facing camera and a 13 MP dual-rear camera.

The Huawei Y9 2019’s display features a 6.5″ inch screen and supports resolutions of up to 1080 x 2340 pixels. The Mali-G51 MP4 GPU and Hisilicon Kirin 710 Chipset are what power the Huawei Y9 2019’s performance.

4000 mAh battery power is present in the mobile. Under 33,999 PKR, the Huawei Y9 2019 price in Pakistan seems reasonable.

Advertisement

Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan

The Huawei Y9 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 33,999.

Huawei Y9 Specifications:

General

BrandHuawei Mobile Phone
Model NameHuawei Y9 (2019)
PriceRs. 33,999
Release Date2018, October 01
Display6.5 inches
ChipsetKirin 710 (12 nm)
RAM3GB
Storage64GB
Main Camera13 MP
Selfie Camera16 MP
ColorsMidnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Aurora Purple
Battery4000 mAh
Advertisement

Network

TechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
2G bandsGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only)
3G bandsHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G bands1, 3, 7, 8, 20
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
Advertisement

Body & Design

Dimensions162.4 x 77.1 x 8.1 mm (6.39 x 3.04 x 0.32 in)
Weight173 g (6.10 oz)
BuildGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Advertisement

Display

TypeIPS LCD
Size6.5 inches, 103.7 cm2 (~82.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~396 ppi density)
Advertisement

Performance

Operating SystemAndroid 8.1 (Oreo), EMUI 8.2
ChipsetKirin 710 (12 nm)
CPUOcta-core (4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
GPUMali-G51 MP4
Card slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
RAM3GB
Storage64GB
Advertisement

Main Camera

Camera SetupDual
Resolution13 MP, f/1.8, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected]

Front Camera

Camera SetupDual
Resolution16 MP, f/2.0
2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor
FeaturesHDR
Video[email protected]
Advertisement

Extra Features

LoudspeakerYes
3.5mm JackYes
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 а/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
NFCNo
RadioFM radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
SensorsFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
ModelsJKM-LX1, JKM-LX2, JKM-LX3, JKM-AL00, JKM-TL00, JKM-AL00a, JKM-AL00b
Advertisement

Battery

TypeLi-Ion 4000 mAh, non-removable
ChargingCharging 10W

 

Advertisement

Also Read

Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan & specification
Huawei Y9a price in Pakistan & specification

Tech-savvy Huawei's Y9a smartphone has a leaked render that reveals much about...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story