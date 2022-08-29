Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & best mobile to use

Inifinix Hot 10 is powered by MediaTek Helio G70.

Infinix will release the Hot 10 smartphone. It will have mid-range specs and an affordable pricing. Inifinix Hot 10 is powered by MediaTek Helio G70, a mid-range chipset. Inifinix’s Hot 10 will likely have high-end processing performance. The phone’s 4GB of RAM and MediaTek helio g70 processor will make it lightning quick. 64GB of internal storage is enough for daily use on the Inifinix Hot 10. The smartphone also has a dedicated slot for expanding its internal storage. Outsourced microSD cards can add 256GB. But the device’s built-in storage won’t allow this. The Inifinix 10 has four rear cameras. 16-megapixel primary sensor. Secondary lens and depth sensor are both 2 megapixels. Inifinix Hot’s 10’s fourth sensor is QVGA megapixels. Front-facing camera is 8 megapixels. The new smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with 720x1640p resolution. Infinix Hot 10 has a 5200 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery with a rear-mounted sensor to secure data. The new Hot 10 will be Samsung’s new opponent.

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-

Infinix Hot 10 specs

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI XOS 6.0 Dimensions 171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade , Ocean Wave Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~264 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP , (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP , (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh Standby up to 38 hrs Talktime up to 36 hrs

