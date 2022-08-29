Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & best mobile to use
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & best mobile to use

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & best mobile to use

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & best mobile to use

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & best mobile to use

Advertisement
  • Inifinix Hot 10 is powered by MediaTek Helio G70.
  • 64GB of internal storage is enough for daily use.
  • Phone has a 5200 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery.
Advertisement

Infinix will release the Hot 10 smartphone. It will have mid-range specs and an affordable pricing. Inifinix Hot 10 is powered by MediaTek Helio G70, a mid-range chipset. Inifinix’s Hot 10 will likely have high-end processing performance. The phone’s 4GB of RAM and MediaTek helio g70 processor will make it lightning quick. 64GB of internal storage is enough for daily use on the Inifinix Hot 10. The smartphone also has a dedicated slot for expanding its internal storage. Outsourced microSD cards can add 256GB. But the device’s built-in storage won’t allow this. The Inifinix 10 has four rear cameras. 16-megapixel primary sensor. Secondary lens and depth sensor are both 2 megapixels. Inifinix Hot’s 10’s fourth sensor is QVGA megapixels. Front-facing camera is 8 megapixels. The new smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with 720x1640p resolution. Infinix Hot 10 has a 5200 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery with a rear-mounted sensor to secure data. The new Hot 10 will be Samsung’s new opponent.

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-

Infinix Hot 10 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIXOS 6.0
Dimensions171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsObsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight JadeOcean Wave
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 2EEMC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~264 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
Standbyup to 38 hrs
Talktimeup to 36 hrs

Also Read

Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix, a Chinese company that makes smartphones, is coming out with a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Elon Musk suspends Kanye West over swastika tweet
Elon Musk suspends Kanye West over swastika tweet
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan and features
Xiaomi Poco x3 pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Xiaomi Poco x3 pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Realme C35 price in Pakistan and specifications
Realme C35 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in Pakistan and features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story