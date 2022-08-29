Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & best mobile to use

Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix, a Chinese company that makes smartphones, is coming out with a...
Infinix will release the Hot 10 smartphone. It will have mid-range specs and an affordable pricing. Inifinix Hot 10 is powered by MediaTek Helio G70, a mid-range chipset. Inifinix’s Hot 10 will likely have high-end processing performance. The phone’s 4GB of RAM and MediaTek helio g70 processor will make it lightning quick. 64GB of internal storage is enough for daily use on the Inifinix Hot 10. The smartphone also has a dedicated slot for expanding its internal storage. Outsourced microSD cards can add 256GB. But the device’s built-in storage won’t allow this. The Inifinix 10 has four rear cameras. 16-megapixel primary sensor. Secondary lens and depth sensor are both 2 megapixels. Inifinix Hot’s 10’s fourth sensor is QVGA megapixels. Front-facing camera is 8 megapixels. The new smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with 720x1640p resolution. Infinix Hot 10 has a 5200 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery with a rear-mounted sensor to secure data. The new Hot 10 will be Samsung’s new opponent.
Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|XOS 6.0
|Dimensions
|171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Ocean Wave
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~264 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
|Standby
|up to 38 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 36 hrs
