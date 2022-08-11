Infinix hot 13 price in pakistan & specs

With the Infinix Hot 13, there will be just one option with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. According to rumours, Pakistan will host the introduction of Infinix’s forthcoming smartphone, the Infinix Hot 13, on April 6th, 2023. Black, White, and Blue are the speculated colour options for the Infinix Hot 13 smartphone. The device’s internal specifications, screen size, camera configuration, battery life, and Infinix Hot 13 will be incredible.

Infinix hot 13 price in pakistan

The expected amount of Infinix hot 13 Rs. 28,999/-

Infinix hot 13 specs

Build & Body Colors Black, Blue, White OS Android 13 OS and XOS Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Dimensions N/A Network 2G,3G,4G LTE 4G, HSDPA, GSM. Display Size 6.82 inches Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Processor CPU Octa-Core Chip-set Mediatek chipset GPU Mali Memory RAM + Storage 128 Built-in, 6 GB RAM Card microSD card (Dedicated Slot) Camera Back Camera Triple camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + QVGA with Quad LED flash. Features Autofocus, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video Selfie Camera 8 MP Misc. Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack + Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Connection Type WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go GPS Yes + A-GPS support NFC No Battery Power 5000 mAh with fast charging

