Infinix hot 13 price in pakistan & specs

infinix hot 8 lite price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix differentiates Hot 8 by adding Lite. This smartphone firm competes with...
With the Infinix Hot 13, there will be just one option with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. According to rumours, Pakistan will host the introduction of Infinix’s forthcoming smartphone, the Infinix Hot 13, on April 6th, 2023. Black, White, and Blue are the speculated colour options for the Infinix Hot 13 smartphone. The device’s internal specifications, screen size, camera configuration, battery life, and Infinix Hot 13 will be incredible.
The expected amount of Infinix hot 13 Rs. 28,999/-
|Build & Body
|Colors
|Black, Blue, White
|OS
|Android 13 OS and XOS
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Network
|2G,3G,4G
|LTE 4G, HSDPA, GSM.
|Display
|Size
|6.82 inches
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-Core
|Chip-set
|Mediatek chipset
|GPU
|Mali
|Memory
|RAM + Storage
|128 Built-in, 6 GB RAM
|Card
|microSD card (Dedicated Slot)
|Camera
|Back Camera
|Triple camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + QVGA with Quad LED flash.
|Features
|Autofocus, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video
|Selfie Camera
|8 MP
|Misc. Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack + Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Connection Type
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|NFC
|No
|Battery
|Power
|5000 mAh with fast charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.