Infinix hot 13 price in pakistan & specs







With the Infinix Hot 13, there will be just one option with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. According to rumours, Pakistan will host the introduction of Infinix’s forthcoming smartphone, the Infinix Hot 13, on April 6th, 2023. Black, White, and Blue are the speculated colour options for the Infinix Hot 13 smartphone. The device’s internal specifications, screen size, camera configuration, battery life, and Infinix Hot 13 will be incredible.

Infinix hot 13 price in pakistan

The expected amount of Infinix hot 13 Rs. 28,999/-

  Infinix hot 13  specs

Build & Body
ColorsBlack, Blue, White
OSAndroid 13 OS and XOS
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
DimensionsN/A
Network
2G,3G,4GLTE 4G, HSDPA, GSM.
Display
Size6.82 inches
TechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
Processor
CPUOcta-Core
Chip-setMediatek chipset
GPUMali
Memory
RAM + Storage128 Built-in, 6 GB RAM
CardmicroSD card (Dedicated Slot)
Camera
Back CameraTriple camera: 13 MP + 2 MP + QVGA with Quad LED flash.
FeaturesAutofocus, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video
Selfie Camera8 MP
Misc. Features
SensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack + Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Connection Type
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
GPSYes + A-GPS support
NFCNo
Battery
Power5000 mAh with fast charging

