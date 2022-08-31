Infinix Hot 8 4GB price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo V21 price in Pakistan & full specs
Vivo is planning to release a new phone called the Vivo V21...
Infinix will release a cheaper version of the Hot 8 with 4GB of RAM. This is a mid-range phone with almost the same features as its standard version.
The phone will cost more than its predecessor. The Infinix Hot 8 4GB will include a 1.8GHz octa-core Mediatek Helio P22 processor.
Mid-range smartphones also use this. The Infinix Hot 8 4GB price in Pakistan is attractive given its full HD+ resolution.
20:9 aspect ratio. The screen design will remain the same, with a water-drop notch for the selfie camera.
The phone has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Infinix Hot 8 4GB price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|XOS 5.0
|Dimensions
|165 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Quetzal Cyan, Cosmic Purple, Shark Grey, Midnight Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|1.8 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Dirac Surround Sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.