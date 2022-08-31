Infinix Hot 8 4GB price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
  • Infinix Hot 8 4GB will include a 1.8GHz octa-core Mediatek Helio P22 processor.
  • The phone has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
  • The screen design will remain the same, with a water-drop notch for the selfie camera.
Infinix will release a cheaper version of the Hot 8 with 4GB of RAM. This is a mid-range phone with almost the same features as its standard version.

The phone will cost more than its predecessor. The Infinix Hot 8 4GB will include a 1.8GHz octa-core Mediatek Helio P22 processor.

Mid-range smartphones also use this. The Infinix Hot 8 4GB price in Pakistan is attractive given its full HD+ resolution.

20:9 aspect ratio. The screen design will remain the same, with a water-drop notch for the selfie camera.

The phone has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Infinix Hot 8 4GB price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,999/-

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIXOS 5.0
Dimensions165 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsQuetzal Cyan, Cosmic Purple, Shark Grey, Midnight Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU1.8 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDirac Surround Sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

