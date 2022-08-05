infinix hot 8 lite price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix differentiates Hot 8 by adding Lite. This smartphone firm competes with others by offering outstanding phones at low prices. The new Infinix Hot 8 Lite is aimed for low-income users. Infinix’s Hot 8 Lite’s internal storage and RAM will change. Let’s see what it gives customers. Phone will have MediaTek 6580 chipset. Most modern cellphones use this chipset. Infinix Hot 8’s SoC will be combined with 2GB of RAM, which is low but expected in a budget phone. Phone storage is basic. Infinix’s Hot 8 Lite has 32GB of internal storage.

infinix hot 8 lite price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 8 Lite Price in Pakistan is Rs. 13500/-

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI XOS 5.0 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 Processor CPU 1.3 Ghz Quad Core Chipset MediaTek 6580 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) Camera Main Dual 8 MP + QVGA, LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus , White balance settings Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Dirac Surround Sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

