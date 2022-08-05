infinix hot 8 lite price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Price in Pakistan & Full Specs
Infinix Hot 11 2022 Price in Pakistan Infinix Hot 11 2022 Price...
Infinix differentiates Hot 8 by adding Lite. This smartphone firm competes with others by offering outstanding phones at low prices. The new Infinix Hot 8 Lite is aimed for low-income users. Infinix’s Hot 8 Lite’s internal storage and RAM will change. Let’s see what it gives customers. Phone will have MediaTek 6580 chipset. Most modern cellphones use this chipset. Infinix Hot 8’s SoC will be combined with 2GB of RAM, which is low but expected in a budget phone. Phone storage is basic. Infinix’s Hot 8 Lite has 32GB of internal storage.
Infinix Hot 8 Lite Price in Pakistan is Rs. 13500/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|XOS 5.0
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|Processor
|CPU
|1.3 Ghz Quad Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek 6580
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 8 MP + QVGA, LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Dirac Surround Sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.