infinix hot 8 lite price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Infinix differentiates Hot 8 by adding Lite. This smartphone firm competes with others by offering outstanding phones at low prices. The new Infinix Hot 8 Lite is aimed for low-income users. Infinix’s Hot 8 Lite’s internal storage and RAM will change. Let’s see what it gives customers. Phone will have MediaTek 6580 chipset. Most modern cellphones use this chipset. Infinix Hot 8’s SoC will be combined with 2GB of RAM, which is low but expected in a budget phone. Phone storage is basic. Infinix’s Hot 8 Lite has 32GB of internal storage.

Infinix Hot 8 Lite Price in Pakistan is Rs. 13500/-

infinix hot 8 lite specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIXOS 5.0
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
ProcessorCPU1.3 Ghz Quad Core
ChipsetMediaTek 6580
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CameraMainDual 8 MP + QVGA, LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDirac Surround Sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

