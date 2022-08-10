Advertisement
Infinix hot 8 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix hot 8 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix hot 8 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix hot 8

After introducing Hot 7, Infinix will introduce Hot 8. The phone will have great specs and be inexpensive. Infinix Hot 8 will be powered by the cheap Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22. Infinix’s Hot 8 has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. Space is quiet enough to handle a lot of data over time. Infinix Hot 8’s dedicated slot may support a 256-gigabyte memory card for greater data space. The 6.52-inch screen has 720 x 1600 full HD pixels.

Infinix hot 8 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 18,000/-

Infinix hot 8 specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIXOS 5.0
Dimensions165 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsQuetzal Cyan, Cosmic Purple, Shark Grey, Midnight Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Quad Core
ChipsetMediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDirac Surround Sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging

infinix hot 8 lite price in Pakistan & specs
infinix hot 8 lite price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix differentiates Hot 8 by adding Lite. This smartphone firm competes with...

