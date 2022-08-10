Infinix hot 8 price in Pakistan & specs

After introducing Hot 7, Infinix will introduce Hot 8. The phone will have great specs and be inexpensive. Infinix Hot 8 will be powered by the cheap Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22. Infinix’s Hot 8 has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. Space is quiet enough to handle a lot of data over time. Infinix Hot 8’s dedicated slot may support a 256-gigabyte memory card for greater data space. The 6.52-inch screen has 720 x 1600 full HD pixels.

Infinix hot 8 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 18,000/-

Infinix hot 8 specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI XOS 5.0 Dimensions 165 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Quetzal Cyan, Cosmic Purple, Shark Grey, Midnight Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Quad Core Chipset Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus , White balance settings Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Dirac Surround Sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging

