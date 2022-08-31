Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan & full specs

Infinix Hot 9 will have triple rear cameras.

The phone’s 5,000 mAh battery provides ample backup time.

It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 13-megapixel camera on the back.

Infinix’s Hot 9 will have high-end specifications. If you want a phone with everything at an inexpensive price, consider the Infinix Hot 9.

The Helio P22 processor will power the phone. This is a mid-range MediaTek chipset. The phone’s SoC has 4GB of RAM.

Infinix’s Hot 9’s RAM is fast enough. 128 gigabytes are built-in.

16-megapixel primary sensor. two-megapixel macro lens and a low-light photographer.

Infinix Hot 9 has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,499/- Infinix Hot 9 full specs Build OS Android 10 OS UI XOS 6.0 Dimensions 165.4 x 76.8 x 8.8 mm Weight 185 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Quetzal Cyan, Violet, Ocean Wave Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1. 5 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek Helio A25 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP , (macro) +2 MP, (depth) QVGA (Low light sensor), Triple LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings Front 8 MP , (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Dirac Surround Sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

