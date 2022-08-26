Advertisement
Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan & features.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro:  The model appears superior spec-wise and will be one of the top choices once it hits the market.

The handset’s specs will remain practically the same, but Infinix’s Hot 9 Pro will offer some spectacular new features. MediaTek Helio A25 will power Infinix Hot 9 Pro.

The device’s processor and 4GB RAM provide high performance. Hot 9 Pro from Infinix will have 128GB of internal storage. There’s adequate storage space.

The 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen offers full HD and 720 x 1600 pixels. The Infinix hot 9 Pro has a built-in slot for expanding the phone’s storage.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIXOS 6.0
Dimensions165 x 76.8 x 8.7 mm
Weight185 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsViolet, Ocean Wave
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
Extra Features480 nits typ. brightness
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor), LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Price

Price in Rs: Coming Soon    (Expected Rs: 24,999)   Price in USD: $NA

 

