Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan & features.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro: The model appears superior spec-wise and will be one of the top choices once it hits the market.

The handset’s specs will remain practically the same, but Infinix’s Hot 9 Pro will offer some spectacular new features. MediaTek Helio A25 will power Infinix Hot 9 Pro.

The device’s processor and 4GB RAM provide high performance. Hot 9 Pro from Infinix will have 128GB of internal storage. There’s adequate storage space.

The 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen offers full HD and 720 x 1600 pixels. The Infinix hot 9 Pro has a built-in slot for expanding the phone’s storage.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro Specifications:

Build OS Android 10 OS UI XOS 6.0 Dimensions 165 x 76.8 x 8. 7 mm Weight 185 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Violet, Ocean Wave Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI) Extra Features 480 nits typ. brightness Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP , (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor), LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings Front 8 MP , (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Price Price in Rs: Coming Soon (Expected Rs: 24,999) Price in USD: $NA

Also Read Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan & features Infinix recently introduced the Note 10. The mid-range device was announced at...