Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan & features.

Infinix recently introduced the Note 10. The mid-range device was announced at a corporate event.

Infinix Note 10 MediaTek Helio G85 powers the phone. This device’s CPU is 2.0 GHz Octa-Core, and its GPU is Mali-G76 MC4, making Infinix’s Note 10 more powerful.

The smartphone’s 7.0-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen is unusually large. It has a 1080 x 2460 full HD+ resolution. Mali-G76 MC4 is the GPU, and Corning Gorilla Glass will cover the screen.

The smartphone contains 4/6 gigabytes of RAM, which is the maximum amount, thus it will run super-fast.

Note 10 by Infinix has 64/128GB of built-in storage, thus your data is infinite. The phone’s back has three cameras. The phone’s main sensor has 48, 2, and 2 megapixels.

Infinix Note 10 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 10 expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999.

Infinix Note 10 Specifications:

Build OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions 173.2 x 78.7 x 8.8 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Purple, Emerald Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G76 MC4 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.95 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main 48 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome), Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Front 16 MP, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

Advertisement Price Price in Rs: 27,999 Price in USD: $139

