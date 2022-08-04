Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & features.

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix will shortly unveil Note 12. This smartphone is the company's follow-up...
With the suffix “Pro,” a new Note 10 from Infinix will be unveiled. The Chinese company is developing a brand-new note series product. This will be a top-tier Infinix smartphone. The new device will be called the Infinix Note 10 Pro.
The smartphone sports the Mediatek Helio G95 chipset. The upcoming Infinix Note 10 Pro smartphone will be equipped with this powerful chipset, enabling it to provide the consumer with high-end performance.
The new Infinix Note 10 will sport a large 6.95-inch screen that measures 1080 x 1920 in full HD and has additional functions.
The Infinix Note 10 Pro has 8 gigabytes of RAM, the highest amount of RAM that can be used in a smartphone.
You can infer that your phone will function quite quickly thanks to its potent RAM. With 128 gigabytes of internal storage on the Infinix 10 Pro, the potential for your files is endless.
A microSD card is also offered if you need more storage. On the rear of the smartphone are four cameras. The Infinix Note 10 Pro’s 64-megapixel primary camera is supplemented by 8 MP, 2 MP, and 2 MP sensors.
The Infinix Note 10 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 37,999.
Infinix Note 10 Pro Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|172.76 x 78.32 x 8.7mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Purple, Nordic Secret
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G95
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.95 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome) Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 33W
Price
|Price in Rs: 37,999 Price in USD: $189
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.