Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & features.

With the suffix “Pro,” a new Note 10 from Infinix will be unveiled. The Chinese company is developing a brand-new note series product. This will be a top-tier Infinix smartphone. The new device will be called the Infinix Note 10 Pro.

The smartphone sports the Mediatek Helio G95 chipset. The upcoming Infinix Note 10 Pro smartphone will be equipped with this powerful chipset, enabling it to provide the consumer with high-end performance.

The new Infinix Note 10 will sport a large 6.95-inch screen that measures 1080 x 1920 in full HD and has additional functions.

The Infinix Note 10 Pro has 8 gigabytes of RAM, the highest amount of RAM that can be used in a smartphone.

You can infer that your phone will function quite quickly thanks to its potent RAM. With 128 gigabytes of internal storage on the Infinix 10 Pro, the potential for your files is endless.

Advertisement

A microSD card is also offered if you need more storage. On the rear of the smartphone are four cameras. The Infinix Note 10 Pro’s 64-megapixel primary camera is supplemented by 8 MP, 2 MP, and 2 MP sensors.

Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 10 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 37,999.

Infinix Note 10 Pro Specifications:

Build OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions 172.76 x 78.32 x 8.7mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Purple , Nordic Secret Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 GPU Mali-G76 MC4 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.95 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome) Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 33W

Price Price in Rs: 37,999 Price in USD: $189

Also Read Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specs Infinix will shortly unveil Note 12. This smartphone is the company's follow-up...