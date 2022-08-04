Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & features.

Advertisement

With the suffix “Pro,” a new Note 10 from Infinix will be unveiled. The Chinese company is developing a brand-new note series product. This will be a top-tier Infinix smartphone. The new device will be called the Infinix Note 10 Pro.

The smartphone sports the Mediatek Helio G95 chipset. The upcoming Infinix Note 10 Pro smartphone will be equipped with this powerful chipset, enabling it to provide the consumer with high-end performance.

The new Infinix Note 10 will sport a large 6.95-inch screen that measures 1080 x 1920 in full HD and has additional functions.

The Infinix Note 10 Pro has 8 gigabytes of RAM, the highest amount of RAM that can be used in a smartphone.

You can infer that your phone will function quite quickly thanks to its potent RAM. With 128 gigabytes of internal storage on the Infinix 10 Pro, the potential for your files is endless.

Advertisement

A microSD card is also offered if you need more storage. On the rear of the smartphone are four cameras. The Infinix Note 10 Pro’s 64-megapixel primary camera is supplemented by 8 MP, 2 MP, and 2 MP sensors.

Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 10 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 37,999.

Infinix Note 10 Pro Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions172.76 x 78.32 x 8.7mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Purple, Nordic Secret
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G95
GPUMali-G76 MC4
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.95 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome) Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 33W

Price

Price in Rs: 37,999     Price in USD: $189

 

Also Read

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix will shortly unveil Note 12. This smartphone is the company's follow-up...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Nokia G22 price in Pakistan & specs
Nokia G22 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan & features
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & specs
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & specs
Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y15 price in Pakistan & features
iPhone 13 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
iPhone 13 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story