Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan & features

One of its latest Note-series devices, the Note 11, is being developed by Infinix. An entirely new Note-series smartphone from the Chinese business Infinix is being released on the world market. The business will release a mid-range smartphone in the near future with the name Infinix Note 11.

One of the newest chipsets on the market for smartphones, the MediaTek Helio G88, will power this gadget (12nm). A 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor powers the new Infinix Note 11 Lite smartphone.

This new, incoming smartphone, the Infinix Note 11, will have a big-screen display of 6.7 inches with an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 by 2460 pixels.

Additionally, there is the most recent and potent GPU on the market today, the Arm Mali-G57. This Note 11 by Infinix has 6 gigabytes of RAM, which is a significant amount of RAM capacity and is more than enough to operate all kinds of programs.

Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 11 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 28,999.

Infinix Note 11 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 10
Dimensions164.4 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm
Weight184 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCelestial Snow, Glacier Green, Graphite Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
GPUArm Mali-G57
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
Extra Features650 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 33W

Price

Price in Rs: 28,999     Price in USD: $144

 

 

