Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Note 11 Pro has an increased base memory capacity of 8...
One of its latest Note-series devices, the Note 11, is being developed by Infinix. An entirely new Note-series smartphone from the Chinese business Infinix is being released on the world market. The business will release a mid-range smartphone in the near future with the name Infinix Note 11.
One of the newest chipsets on the market for smartphones, the MediaTek Helio G88, will power this gadget (12nm). A 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor powers the new Infinix Note 11 Lite smartphone.
This new, incoming smartphone, the Infinix Note 11, will have a big-screen display of 6.7 inches with an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 by 2460 pixels.
Additionally, there is the most recent and potent GPU on the market today, the Arm Mali-G57. This Note 11 by Infinix has 6 gigabytes of RAM, which is a significant amount of RAM capacity and is more than enough to operate all kinds of programs.
The Infinix Note 11 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 28,999.
Infinix Note 11 Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 10
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|184 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Celestial Snow, Glacier Green, Graphite Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G57
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Extra Features
|650 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 33W
Price
|Price in Rs: 28,999 Price in USD: $144
