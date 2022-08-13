Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan & features

One of its latest Note-series devices, the Note 11, is being developed by Infinix. An entirely new Note-series smartphone from the Chinese business Infinix is being released on the world market. The business will release a mid-range smartphone in the near future with the name Infinix Note 11.

One of the newest chipsets on the market for smartphones, the MediaTek Helio G88, will power this gadget (12nm). A 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor powers the new Infinix Note 11 Lite smartphone.

This new, incoming smartphone, the Infinix Note 11, will have a big-screen display of 6.7 inches with an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD display with a resolution of 1080 by 2460 pixels.

Additionally, there is the most recent and potent GPU on the market today, the Arm Mali-G57. This Note 11 by Infinix has 6 gigabytes of RAM, which is a significant amount of RAM capacity and is more than enough to operate all kinds of programs.

Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 11 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 28,999.

Infinix Note 11 Specifications:

Build OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 10 Dimensions 164.4 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm Weight 184 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Celestial Snow, Glacier Green, Graphite Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) GPU Arm Mali-G57 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Extra Features 650 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 33W

Price Price in Rs: 28,999 Price in USD: $144

