Infinix Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & features.

Infinix Note 12 6GB price in Pakistan & specification
Infinix launches the Note 12 6GB. This inexpensive smartphone has excellent features....
Infinix Note 11 Pro has an increased base memory capacity of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage, compared to 6/64 GB. The microSD slot is still present, and the new XOS 10 software (based on Android 11) allows for the addition of 3 GB of virtual RAM.
The Infinix Write Booster speeds up writing on UFS 2.2 storage.
A 13 MP telephoto module has been added to the 64 MP back camera. Although it promises a 30x maximum zoom (digital, of course), the actual optical magnification is only 2x.
There is only a 2 MP depth sensor in place of the previous model’s 8 MP ultra-wide camera.
The Infinix Note 11 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 35,999.
Infinix Note 11 Pro Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 10
|Dimensions
|173.1 x 78.4 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mithril Grey, Haze Green, Mist Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G96
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.95 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 180Hz touch sampling
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (expandable up to 11GB), UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.5, (telephoto) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|16 MP, Dual LED flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 33W
Price
|Price in Rs: 35,999 Price in USD: $179
