Infinix Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & features.

Infinix Note 11 Pro has an increased base memory capacity of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage, compared to 6/64 GB. The microSD slot is still present, and the new XOS 10 software (based on Android 11) allows for the addition of 3 GB of virtual RAM.

The Infinix Write Booster speeds up writing on UFS 2.2 storage.

A 13 MP telephoto module has been added to the 64 MP back camera. Although it promises a 30x maximum zoom (digital, of course), the actual optical magnification is only 2x.

There is only a 2 MP depth sensor in place of the previous model’s 8 MP ultra-wide camera.

Infinix Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 11 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 35,999.

Infinix Note 11 Pro Specifications:

Build OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 10 Dimensions 173.1 x 78.4 x 8. 7 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Mithril Grey, Haze Green, Mist Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.95 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 180Hz touch sampling Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM ( expandable up to 11GB), UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.5, (telephoto) + 2 MP , f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video Front 16 MP, Dual LED flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 33W

Price Price in Rs: 35,999 Price in USD: $179

