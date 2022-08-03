Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinix Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & features.

Advertisement

Infinix Note 11 Pro has an increased base memory capacity of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage, compared to 6/64 GB. The microSD slot is still present, and the new XOS 10 software (based on Android 11) allows for the addition of 3 GB of virtual RAM.

The Infinix Write Booster speeds up writing on UFS 2.2 storage.

A 13 MP telephoto module has been added to the 64 MP back camera. Although it promises a 30x maximum zoom (digital, of course), the actual optical magnification is only 2x.

There is only a 2 MP depth sensor in place of the previous model’s 8 MP ultra-wide camera.

Infinix Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Infinix Note 11 Pro expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 35,999.

Infinix Note 11 Pro Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 10
Dimensions173.1 x 78.4 x 8.7 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMithril Grey, Haze Green, Mist Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G96
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.95 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 180Hz touch sampling
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (expandable up to 11GB), UFS 2.2
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.5, (telephoto) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video
Front16 MP, Dual LED flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 33W

Price

Price in Rs: 35,999     Price in USD: $179

 

Also Read

Infinix Note 12 6GB price in Pakistan & specification
Infinix Note 12 6GB price in Pakistan & specification

Infinix launches the Note 12 6GB. This inexpensive smartphone has excellent features....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story