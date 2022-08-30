Advertisement
Infinix Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & full specs

Infinix Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & full specs

Articles
Infinix Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & full specs

Infinix Note 11 Pro

  • Infinix Note 11 Pro is the company’s forthcoming mid-range smartphone.
  • It boasts a 2.05 GHz Octa-Core processor and a 6.95-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.
  • The Chinese company is putting out two new phones in its Note series.
Infinix is getting ready to show off the Note 11, which will be called the Note 11 Pro. The Chinese company is putting out two new phones in its Note series. These phones will be sold all over the world.

Infinix Note 11 Pro is the company’s forthcoming mid-range smartphone.

Also check: Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan, 30 Aug 2022

The Mediatek Helio G96 will power the smartphone. To give Infinix’s Note 11 Pro extra power, it boasts a 2.05 GHz Octa-Core processor.

The phone includes a 6.95-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen that consumers will like. Infinix Note 11 will sport 1080 x 2460 full HD+ resolution.

Infinix Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Infinix Note 11 Pro full specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 10
Dimensions173.1 x 78.4 x 8.7 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMithril GreyHaze Green, Mist Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G96
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.95 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 180Hz touch sampling
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (expandable up to 11GB), UFS 2.2
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.5, (telephoto) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video
Front16 MP, Dual LED flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 33W

