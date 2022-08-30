Infinix Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & full specs

Realme 9 price in Pakistan & specs
The Chinese company Realme shows off the 9 Series smartphone. The phone...
Infinix is getting ready to show off the Note 11, which will be called the Note 11 Pro. The Chinese company is putting out two new phones in its Note series. These phones will be sold all over the world.
Infinix Note 11 Pro is the company’s forthcoming mid-range smartphone.
Also check: Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan, 30 Aug 2022
The Mediatek Helio G96 will power the smartphone. To give Infinix’s Note 11 Pro extra power, it boasts a 2.05 GHz Octa-Core processor.
The phone includes a 6.95-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen that consumers will like. Infinix Note 11 will sport 1080 x 2460 full HD+ resolution.
Infinix Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 10
|Dimensions
|173.1 x 78.4 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mithril Grey, Haze Green, Mist Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G96
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.95 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 180Hz touch sampling
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (expandable up to 11GB), UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.5, (telephoto) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video
|Front
|16 MP, Dual LED flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 33W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.