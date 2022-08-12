Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & features.

Infinix Note 7 Lite Price in Pakistan – Infinix Note 7 Specifications
Infinix has launched an affordable cellphone of Note Series device. The Infinix Note...
The Infinix Note 7 is now available in the markets. The Helio G70 chipset powers the smartphone. The emerging company is making things easy by packing the Infinix Note 7 with excellent features at a reasonable cost. The upcoming smartphone will have 4 gigabytes of RAM.
The Infinix Note 7’s powerful CPU and top-notch RAM will produce outstanding performance.
The internal storage of the phone is quite big. The Infinix Note 7 offers 128 gigabytes of internal storage to hold everything.
If you’re not happy with the internal storage on the phone, you can use the specific slot on the phone to significantly increase the internal storage capacity.
The 6.95-inch IPS LCD Infinity-O screen of the Infinix 7 features an HD Plus resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. It has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio.
The Infinix Note 7, the company’s upcoming smartphone, is backed by a battery that has enough capacity.
The Infinix Note 7’s 5000 mAh battery will offer enough backup time when you, the user, need it.
The Infinix Note 7 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 27,999.
Infinix Note 7 Specifications:
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|XOS 6.0
|Dimensions
|173.4 x 79 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|206 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Forest Green, Aether Black, Bolivia Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.95 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~258 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 2TB)
|Camera
|Main
|48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor + low light video camera, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
