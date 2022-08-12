Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & features.

The Infinix Note 7 is now available in the markets. The Helio G70 chipset powers the smartphone. The emerging company is making things easy by packing the Infinix Note 7 with excellent features at a reasonable cost. The upcoming smartphone will have 4 gigabytes of RAM.

The Infinix Note 7’s powerful CPU and top-notch RAM will produce outstanding performance.

The internal storage of the phone is quite big. The Infinix Note 7 offers 128 gigabytes of internal storage to hold everything.

If you’re not happy with the internal storage on the phone, you can use the specific slot on the phone to significantly increase the internal storage capacity.

The 6.95-inch IPS LCD Infinity-O screen of the Infinix 7 features an HD Plus resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. It has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio.

Advertisement

The Infinix Note 7, the company’s upcoming smartphone, is backed by a battery that has enough capacity.

The Infinix Note 7’s 5000 mAh battery will offer enough backup time when you, the user, need it.

Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 7 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 27,999.

Infinix Note 7 Specifications:

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI XOS 6.0 Dimensions 173.4 x 79 x 8.8 mm Weight 206 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Forest Green, Aether Black, Bolivia Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.95 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~258 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 2TB) Camera Main 48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor + low light video camera, Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

Advertisement

Also Read Infinix Note 7 Lite Price in Pakistan – Infinix Note 7 Specifications Infinix has launched an affordable cellphone of Note Series device. The Infinix Note...