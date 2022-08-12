Advertisement
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & features.

The Infinix Note 7 is now available in the markets. The Helio G70 chipset powers the smartphone. The emerging company is making things easy by packing the Infinix Note 7 with excellent features at a reasonable cost. The upcoming smartphone will have 4 gigabytes of RAM.

The Infinix Note 7’s powerful CPU and top-notch RAM will produce outstanding performance.

The internal storage of the phone is quite big. The Infinix Note 7 offers 128 gigabytes of internal storage to hold everything.

If you’re not happy with the internal storage on the phone, you can use the specific slot on the phone to significantly increase the internal storage capacity.

The 6.95-inch IPS LCD Infinity-O screen of the Infinix 7 features an HD Plus resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. It has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio.

The Infinix Note 7, the company’s upcoming smartphone, is backed by a battery that has enough capacity.

The Infinix Note 7’s 5000 mAh battery will offer enough backup time when you, the user, need it.

Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 7 expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 27,999.

Infinix Note 7 Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIXOS 6.0
Dimensions173.4 x 79 x 8.8 mm
Weight206 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsForest Green, Aether Black, Bolivia Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 2EEMC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.95 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~258 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 2TB)
CameraMain48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor + low light video camera, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

 

