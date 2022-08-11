Infinix Note 8i price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & features
With the suffix "Pro," a new Note 10 from Infinix will be...
Infinix released the Note 8i. Infinix Note 8i is Hong Kong’s mid-range smartphone. It’s unlikely to reach Europe, but it’s interesting to see what can be had for a low price. Infinix’s Note 8i is a cheap phone with outstanding specs. The smartphone has a 6.78-inch LCD screen with HD+ quality, as big phones are popular in the East. Infinix Note 8i has 720 x 1640 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass. The Android 10 phone will be released. Infinix’s Note 8i can adjust screen brightness based on user behaviour. The new phone contains 48 MP main sensors, 2 MP macro, 2 MP depth, and 2 MP fourth sensors. Cameras have a Quad-LED flash. Infinix 8i includes an 8MP selfie camera and runs on Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm). This chipset and RAM make the smartphone more powerful. ill compete with Samsung and other smartphones.
Infinix Note 8i Price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|XOS 7.1
|Dimensions
|171.4 x 77.7 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~264 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|480 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + 2 MP, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.