Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Infinix Note 8i price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Note 8i price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Note 8i price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix Note 8i

Advertisement

Infinix released the Note 8i. Infinix Note 8i is Hong Kong’s mid-range smartphone. It’s unlikely to reach Europe, but it’s interesting to see what can be had for a low price. Infinix’s Note 8i is a cheap phone with outstanding specs. The smartphone has a 6.78-inch LCD screen with HD+ quality, as big phones are popular in the East. Infinix Note 8i has 720 x 1640 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass. The Android 10 phone will be released. Infinix’s Note 8i can adjust screen brightness based on user behaviour. The new phone contains 48 MP main sensors, 2 MP macro, 2 MP depth, and 2 MP fourth sensors. Cameras have a Quad-LED flash. Infinix 8i includes an 8MP selfie camera and runs on Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm). This chipset and RAM make the smartphone more powerful. ill compete with Samsung and other smartphones.

Infinix Note 8i price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 8i Price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-

Infinix Note 8i specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIXOS 7.1
Dimensions171.4 x 77.7 x 8.9 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGray, Blue, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~264 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features480 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + 2 MP, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Also Read

Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & features

With the suffix "Pro," a new Note 10 from Infinix will be...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story