Infinix Note 8i price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix released the Note 8i. Infinix Note 8i is Hong Kong’s mid-range smartphone. It’s unlikely to reach Europe, but it’s interesting to see what can be had for a low price. Infinix’s Note 8i is a cheap phone with outstanding specs. The smartphone has a 6.78-inch LCD screen with HD+ quality, as big phones are popular in the East. Infinix Note 8i has 720 x 1640 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass. The Android 10 phone will be released. Infinix’s Note 8i can adjust screen brightness based on user behaviour. The new phone contains 48 MP main sensors, 2 MP macro, 2 MP depth, and 2 MP fourth sensors. Cameras have a Quad-LED flash. Infinix 8i includes an 8MP selfie camera and runs on Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm). This chipset and RAM make the smartphone more powerful. ill compete with Samsung and other smartphones.

Infinix Note 8i price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 8i Price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-

Infinix Note 8i specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI XOS 7.1 Dimensions 171.4 x 77.7 x 8.9 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Gray, Blue, Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~264 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 480 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + 2 MP, Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

