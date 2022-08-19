Infinix smart 5 price in Pakistan & full specification

Advertisement
Infinix plans to release Smart 5, a new smartphone with a larger battery and screen. The company improves a screen and batteries. Infinix Smart 5 has a 1.8GHz Quad-core processor. So the phone’s boosting power seems strong, and we may expect lightning-fast execution. Infinix’s Smart 5 has 2 GB of RAM, making it an entry-level smartphone for individuals who can’t buy a flagship or mid-range model.

Infinix smart 5 price in Pakistan

Infinix Smart 5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 15,999/-

Infinix smart 5 specification

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 (Go edition)
Dimensions165.4 x 73.4 x 8.8 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.8 Ghz Quad Core
ChipsetMediatek MT6761D Helio A20 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP + QVGA + QVGA, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Auto Scene Detection, AI Portrait, AI HDR, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, Night, Sports, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, With Dual LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

