Infinix smart 5 price in Pakistan & full specification

Infinix plans to release Smart 5, a new smartphone with a larger battery and screen. The company improves a screen and batteries. Infinix Smart 5 has a 1.8GHz Quad-core processor. So the phone’s boosting power seems strong, and we may expect lightning-fast execution. Infinix’s Smart 5 has 2 GB of RAM, making it an entry-level smartphone for individuals who can’t buy a flagship or mid-range model.
Infinix Smart 5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 15,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 (Go edition)
|Dimensions
|165.4 x 73.4 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|1.8 Ghz Quad Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6761D Helio A20 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP + QVGA + QVGA, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Auto Scene Detection, AI Portrait, AI HDR, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, Night, Sports, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, With Dual LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
