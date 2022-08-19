Infinix smart 5 price in Pakistan & full specification

Infinix plans to release Smart 5, a new smartphone with a larger battery and screen. The company improves a screen and batteries. Infinix Smart 5 has a 1.8GHz Quad-core processor. So the phone’s boosting power seems strong, and we may expect lightning-fast execution. Infinix’s Smart 5 has 2 GB of RAM, making it an entry-level smartphone for individuals who can’t buy a flagship or mid-range model.

Infinix smart 5 price in Pakistan

Infinix Smart 5 price in Pakistan is Rs. 15,999/-

Infinix smart 5 specification

Build OS Android 10.0 (Go edition) Dimensions 165.4 x 73.4 x 8.8 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.8 Ghz Quad Core Chipset Mediatek MT6761D Helio A20 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP + QVGA + QVGA, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Auto Scene Detection, AI Portrait, AI HDR, AI Beauty, AI Bokeh, Night, Sports, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, With Dual LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

