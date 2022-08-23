Advertisement
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & features.

Infinix released the Zero 8i. An inexpensive phone with good specs. Pakistanis love large-screen phones. The new Infinix Zero 8i offers a 6.89″ HD+ IPS screen.

It’s affordable and has a 20:9 aspect ratio. Infinix’s Zero 8i has a screen with two punch holes in the upper left corner, where the selfie camera is.

Promotional materials show narrow screen frames. Infinix Zero 8i has a Backside and has a 48MP Quad camera system (primary camera + 8MP + 2MP and AI lenses).

The Infinix Zero 8i has a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of extendable internal memory.

Infinix 8i’s 4500mAh battery is charged through Type C and has 33W fast charging. On the software side, the smartphone comes with Android 10 OS and Infinix Zero 8i’s Color OS 7.2 shell.

Both are remarkable for this price category.

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan

The Infinix Zero 8i expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999.

Infinix Zero 8i Specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
Dimensions168.74 x 76.08 x 9.07mm
Weight205 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-Core (2 x 2.05 GHz A76 + 6 x 2.0GHz A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MC4
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.9 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~392 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 16 MP + 8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 4500 mAh
Standbyup to 26 hrs
Talktimeup to 31 hrs
– Fast battery charging 33W

Price

Price in Rs: 34,999     Price in USD: $174

Infinix Zero 5G price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Zero 5G price in Pakistan & specs

Infinix will shortly debut Zero 5G. Infinix is developing a 5G phone....

