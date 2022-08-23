Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & features.

Infinix Zero 5G price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix will shortly debut Zero 5G. Infinix is developing a 5G phone....
Infinix released the Zero 8i. An inexpensive phone with good specs. Pakistanis love large-screen phones. The new Infinix Zero 8i offers a 6.89″ HD+ IPS screen.
It’s affordable and has a 20:9 aspect ratio. Infinix’s Zero 8i has a screen with two punch holes in the upper left corner, where the selfie camera is.
Promotional materials show narrow screen frames. Infinix Zero 8i has a Backside and has a 48MP Quad camera system (primary camera + 8MP + 2MP and AI lenses).
The Infinix Zero 8i has a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of extendable internal memory.
Infinix 8i’s 4500mAh battery is charged through Type C and has 33W fast charging. On the software side, the smartphone comes with Android 10 OS and Infinix Zero 8i’s Color OS 7.2 shell.
Both are remarkable for this price category.
The Infinix Zero 8i expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|Dimensions
|168.74 x 76.08 x 9.07mm
|Weight
|205 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-Core (2 x 2.05 GHz A76 + 6 x 2.0GHz A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.9 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~392 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 16 MP + 8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non-removable), 4500 mAh
|Standby
|up to 26 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 31 hrs
|– Fast battery charging 33W
Price
|Price in Rs: 34,999 Price in USD: $174
