Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & features.

Infinix released the Zero 8i. An inexpensive phone with good specs. Pakistanis love large-screen phones. The new Infinix Zero 8i offers a 6.89″ HD+ IPS screen.

It’s affordable and has a 20:9 aspect ratio. Infinix’s Zero 8i has a screen with two punch holes in the upper left corner, where the selfie camera is.

Promotional materials show narrow screen frames. Infinix Zero 8i has a Backside and has a 48MP Quad camera system (primary camera + 8MP + 2MP and AI lenses).

The Infinix Zero 8i has a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of extendable internal memory.

Infinix 8i’s 4500mAh battery is charged through Type C and has 33W fast charging. On the software side, the smartphone comes with Android 10 OS and Infinix Zero 8i’s Color OS 7.2 shell.

Advertisement

Both are remarkable for this price category.

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan

The Infinix Zero 8i expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999.

Infinix Zero 8i Specifications:

Build OS Android 10.0 OS Dimensions 168.74 x 76.08 x 9.07mm Weight 205 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-Core (2 x 2.05 GHz A76 + 6 x 2.0GHz A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm) GPU Mali-G76 MC4 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.9 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~392 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom , Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front Dual 16 MP + 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector , USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 4500 mAh Standby up to 26 hrs Talktime up to 31 hrs – Fast battery charging 33W

Price Price in Rs: 34,999 Price in USD: $174

Also Read Infinix Zero 5G price in Pakistan & specs Infinix will shortly debut Zero 5G. Infinix is developing a 5G phone....