Infinix Zero X price in Pakistan & features

Infinix releases the Zero X smartphone. The business is releasing an inexpensive Zero-series smartphone. This year, Infinix will release this phone. Infinix Zero X is the new phone. This gadget has a Mediatek Helio G95 Chipset and an Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast. The upcoming tablet sports a 6.67-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. The new Infinix Zero X will have a latest-generation AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display. This phone has 8GB of RAM.

Infinix Zero X price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero X price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 41,999/-

Infinix Zero X specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions 164.1 x 75.7 x 7.8 mm Weight 193 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Nebula Black, Starry Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G76 MC4 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 700 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, 5x optical zoom, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.3, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF, Quad LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast Charging 45W, 40% in 15 min (advertised)

