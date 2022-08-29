Advertisement
Infinix Zero X price in Pakistan & features

  • The Zero X will have a latest-generation AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display.
  • This gadget has a Mediatek Helio G95 Chipse.
  • It also have Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast.
Infinix releases the Zero X smartphone. The business is releasing an inexpensive Zero-series smartphone. This year, Infinix will release this phone. Infinix Zero X is the new phone. This gadget has a Mediatek Helio G95 Chipset and an Octa-Core processor to make it ultra-fast. The upcoming tablet sports a 6.67-inch screen and 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution. The new Infinix Zero X will have a latest-generation AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display. This phone has 8GB of RAM.

Infinix Zero X price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero X price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 41,999/-

Infinix Zero X specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions164.1 x 75.7 x 7.8 mm
Weight193 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsNebula Black, Starry Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MC4
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 700 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, 5x optical zoom, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.3, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast Charging 45W, 40% in 15 min (advertised)

