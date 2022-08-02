Intel Raptor Lake scandal has gamers in a tizzy (again)

Look first at Intel Sapphire Rapids workstations
Latest rumours on Intel Raptor Lake chips, include some gaming benchmark results and an overclock to 6GHz for Core i7-13700K.
Extreme Player, a Bilibili-based leaker, released Core i9-13900K gaming benchmarks a few weeks ago. This time, the Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K have been tested, however keep in mind they are pre-release samples.
Some of the benchmarks seem lacklustre, similar as the 13900K leak. @harukaze5719 on Twitter created some nice charts (via VideoCardz).
Every time I see data like this, I think “how much did it improve in the end?” It is difficult to get an answer
So, I make my own chart that I want.Advertisement
Overall conclusion is enough with this chart. But still need to maintain a critical attitude. https://t.co/D4FA0vzJJ8 pic.twitter.com/GNcCfVsZXD
— 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) July 31, 2022
Both Raptor Lake processors gained 4% to 5% at 1440p and 2% to 4% at 4K. (with GPU bottlenecking at 4K meaning there was no difference between the 12th and 13th-gen CPUs with some games).
Some of these findings and individual benchmarks have received a chilly reaction, especially the 13700K, but we shouldn’t get carried away by pre-release testing, as we’ll describe.
VideoCardz has detected leaks of a supposed Core i7-13700K overclocked to 5.8GHz and 6GHz. Intel chip produced a single-thread score of 983 in CPU-Z, topping a recent Core i9-13900K leak. In this scenario, only the eight performance cores were active, hence the multi-core result was poor (7,814 points).
A second leak showed the 13700K operating at 5.8GHz with all cores (including efficiency ones), and it scored 947 on a single thread and 12,896 on multiple threads. In CPU-Z single-thread, the 947 is 12% quicker than the 12900K (at 5.2GHz).
According to Tweaktown, Intel Raptor Lake laptop CPUs will arrive before the end of 2022. (as mentioned on a Q2 earnings call). The 13th-gen desktop CPUs will arrive first, presumably in late September or October.
