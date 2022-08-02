Intel Raptor Lake scandal has gamers in a tizzy (again)

The 13700K produced a single-thread score of 983 in CPU-Z.

Pre-release Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K have been tested.

Intel Raptor Lake rumours include gaming benchmarks.

Latest rumours on Intel Raptor Lake chips, include some gaming benchmark results and an overclock to 6GHz for Core i7-13700K.

Extreme Player, a Bilibili-based leaker, released Core i9-13900K gaming benchmarks a few weeks ago. This time, the Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K have been tested, however keep in mind they are pre-release samples.

Some of the benchmarks seem lacklustre, similar as the 13900K leak. @harukaze5719 on Twitter created some nice charts (via VideoCardz).

Both Raptor Lake processors gained 4% to 5% at 1440p and 2% to 4% at 4K. (with GPU bottlenecking at 4K meaning there was no difference between the 12th and 13th-gen CPUs with some games).

Some of these findings and individual benchmarks have received a chilly reaction, especially the 13700K, but we shouldn’t get carried away by pre-release testing, as we’ll describe.

VideoCardz has detected leaks of a supposed Core i7-13700K overclocked to 5.8GHz and 6GHz. Intel chip produced a single-thread score of 983 in CPU-Z, topping a recent Core i9-13900K leak. In this scenario, only the eight performance cores were active, hence the multi-core result was poor (7,814 points).

A second leak showed the 13700K operating at 5.8GHz with all cores (including efficiency ones), and it scored 947 on a single thread and 12,896 on multiple threads. In CPU-Z single-thread, the 947 is 12% quicker than the 12900K (at 5.2GHz).

According to Tweaktown, Intel Raptor Lake laptop CPUs will arrive before the end of 2022. (as mentioned on a Q2 earnings call). The 13th-gen desktop CPUs will arrive first, presumably in late September or October.

