Intel will release Wi-Fi 7 in 2024 to speed up wireless networks

Intel is getting ready to put Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) on the market.

It is the next generation of high-speed data processing.

Intel anticipates Wi-Fi 7 will be used in high-end gaming.

Intel is getting ready to put Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) on the market.

Advertisement

Intel is getting ready to put Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) on the market. It is the next generation of high-speed data processing, and it is more than twice as fast as Wi-Fi 6E. (802.11ax).

The change will start with laptops and reach all PCs by the end of 2024. Korea IT News quoted Eric McLaughlin, vice president of Intel’s wireless solutions division, as saying, “We expect it to be available in major markets by 2025.”

McLaughlin says, “Wi-Fi 7 almost doubles the speed of Wi-Fi by increasing the frequency bandwidth of 802.11ax from 170 MHz to 320 MHz.” He then says that there is even more time to make speeds faster in the year before Wi-Fi 7 comes out.

Intel anticipates Wi-Fi 7 will be used in high-end gaming, VR, AR, and robotics. Qualcomm, Broadcom, and MediaTek are creating Wi-Fi 7 solutions, and Intel plans to cooperate with them.

Wi-Fi 6E was released by the FCC in 2020. Wi-Fi 6 debuted in 2018, another two-year hiatus. Wi-Fi 5 and 6 took four years; 4 and 5 took six. Technology advances quickly. Too fast?

How many typical users, except techies, keep up with Wi-Fi upgrades? Would people notice the difference between Wi-Fi 7 and 6 or Wi-Fi 6 and 6E? Why should they purchase new goods that support it when their present ones work?

Advertisement

Even for the most tech-savvy customers, replacing wireless routers every two to four years is time-consuming and costly. Would the investment pay off?

Intel should examine these questions. While it’s not always bad for tech businesses to innovate and improve, exposing these innovations to the public requires a strong foundation.

Also Read Intel Raptor Lake scandal has gamers in a tizzy (again) The 13700K produced a single-thread score of 983 in CPU-Z. Pre-release Core...