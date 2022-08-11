Interactive workouts will be available on Google TV

Google plans to link its Android TV platform with fitness trackers and third-party audio.

Developers will be able to make workout services that can be used from the living room.

Google is encouraging partners to make TVs and streaming devices.

Google plans to link its Android TV platform with fitness trackers and third-party audio to promote fitness in the living room.

Protocol says that the company’s fitness integration will eventually let people do interactive video workouts and see their heart rate, calories burned, and other real-time data from their Fitbit or Wear OS device on their TV screen.

With the fitness tracker, developers will be able to make workout services that can be used from the living room. Representatives from the company are said to have talked about these plans at a closed-door event for partners last month. They framed these plans as part of the company’s “Better Together” efforts to build an ecosystem of Android devices that work well together. But the search engine also wants to make it easier for third-party audio hardware to work with Android TV and Google TV devices.

In order to do this, the company requires that Android TV or Google TV devices running Android 13 support Bluetooth 5.0. The report also said that the search engine is encouraging its hardware partners to ship smart TVs and streaming devices with 16 GB of memory that run Android 13 so that there is more space for apps and system updates.

The Chromecast with Google TV streaming adapter made by the company only has 8 GB of memory right now. In 2014, The company released Android TV, a smart TV platform based on Android. In 2020, it released Google TV, a smart TV experience that is more focused on content and is based on Android TV.

