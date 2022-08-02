iOS 16 beta users utilize Apple Pay on Chrome & other browsers

iOS 16 may have the most interesting changes to the Lock Screen.

Users of iOS 16 beta still only get access to Apple Pay in Safari on iOS 15 and earlier.

Apple Pay can be used in Chrome, Edge, and what seems to be every other web browser.

iOS 16 beta might have the most interesting changes. The iPhone Lock Screen was completely redesigned to work with widgets and let you make more advanced changes. This update is all about giving people choices, and these customizations go beyond the Lock Screen. Apple Pay can be used in Chrome, Edge, and what seems to be every other web browser by users of iOS 16 beta. This feature is still only available in Safari on iOS 15 and earlier versions.

On the latest iOS 16 beta Apple Pay works in Edge, Chrome and I assume any third party browser. On iOS 15 Apple Pay only works in Safari. pic.twitter.com/x7zV5xCuiC — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) July 30, 2022

Steve Moser pointed out on Twitter that the iOS 16 beta doesn’t only let you use Apple Pay in Safari. This change may have been made because of changes to WebKit. The WebKit engine is used by all iPhone web browsers. So any changes Apple makes to it affect all web browsers on the iPhone.

On a Mac, things are different. Apple doesn’t force web browser developers to use WebKit. This could be why Apple Pay still only works with Safari, even in the latest beta build of macOS Ventura. We still don’t know if this will change in the future.

It’s great that third-party iPhone browsers can now work with Apple Pay. People with iOS 16 won’t have to switch back and forth between Chrome and Safari just to make an online purchase. The change might also help the company in Cupertino avoid a few antitrust lawsuits.

