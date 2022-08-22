iPhone 14 mini on list of Apple devices that are coming out soon

The iPhone 14 mini is on a list of seven Apple devices that will be coming out in the next few weeks.

The source of the list is a reliable and well-known leaker, which suggests that Apple could be working on an iPhone 14 mini while dropping another iPhone 14 model.

This shocking leak comes just a few weeks before Apple is expected to release its iPhone 14 series, so take it with a grain of salt.

Most news outlets have agreed for a long time that Apple will release the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022.

However, according to Evan Blass, the iPhone 14 Max will be replaced by the iPhone 14 mini in that lineup.

It would be a big surprise if the Apple iPhone 14 mini keeps pushing the expected iPhone 14 Max out of the lineup, but there are a lot of happy fans who don’t want Cupertino to get rid of the mini line, even though there are rumours that the iPhone 13 mini didn’t sell as well as expected.

Apple has already shown that it can pull metaphorical rabbits out of hats, so this would be quite a trick if it could be done.