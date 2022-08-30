Advertisement
iPhone 14 Pro duo may support 30W fast chargers

iPhone 14 Pro duo may support 30W fast chargers

Articles
iPhone 14 Pro duo may support 30W fast chargers

More evidence surface of iPhone 14 Pro duo supporting 30W chargers

  • An unidentified brand is shipping new 30W chargers to media outlets.
  • Apple already sells a variety of GaN chargers, including the 140W power brick for the new 16 MacBook Pros.
  • A USB-C to Lightning cable will be included with the third-party charger.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted in March that Apple will release a 30W GaN charger this year. Now, according to DuanRui, an unidentified brand is shipping new 30W chargers to media outlets for testing with the forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro series.

According to another leaker, Kioriku, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will only charge at 30W near 0% before decreasing to 27-25W (as per the regular charge curve). The current iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max charge at 23W and 27W, so this will be a modest increase unless Apple implements a more aggressive charging curve (doubtful).

Apple already sells a variety of GaN chargers, including the 140W power brick for the new 16″ MacBook Pros and the 35W dual chargers that debuted with the new M2 MacBook Air. However, these employ USB C-to-C cords, whereas the iPhone 14 will continue to use Lightning cables (the last generation to do so, according to Kuo, due to new EU regulations).

Apple’s old (non-GaN) 30W charger

The new 35W dual USB-C GaN chargers

In addition, we do not expect Apple’s 30W GaN charger to be included with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max; it will very definitely be sold separately. A USB-C to Lightning cable will be included with the third-party charger.

