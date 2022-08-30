Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • iPhone 14 Pro variants to include upgraded ultrawide cameras
iPhone 14 Pro variants to include upgraded ultrawide cameras

iPhone 14 Pro variants to include upgraded ultrawide cameras

Articles
iPhone 14 Pro variants to include upgraded ultrawide cameras

iPhone 14 Pro variants to include upgraded ultrawide cameras.

Advertisement
  • The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max would have brand-new ultrawide camera sensors with a 1.4 m pixel resolution.
  • The primary supplier of tiny camera modules is LG.
  • Both 14 Pro versions’ front cameras will get a significant improvement with autofocus and an f/1.9 aperture.
Advertisement

The latest speculation comes from reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and it comes as the iPhone 14 launch event is rapidly approaching.

According to rumors, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max would have brand-new ultrawide camera sensors with a 1.4 m pixel resolution.

Shots should be clearer and perform better in low light as a result. For comparison, the ultrawide cameras on the current iPhone 13 Pro duo can record 1.0 m pixels.

A new voice coil motor (VCM) and a new compact camera module will be added to the new CMOS imaging sensor.

These parts will all cost up to 70% more than those used in the previous iPhone 13 Pro models. Kuo thinks Minebea and Largan will handle the VCM while Sony would provide the CMOS sensors.

The primary supplier of tiny camera modules is LG.

Advertisement

The iPhone 14 Pro series is anticipated to include a 48MP primary camera with 4-in-1 pixel binning in addition to the new ultrawide module.

More color-accurate photos and improved low-light performance should be present in the final images. Both 14 Pro versions’ front cameras will get a significant improvement with autofocus and a brilliant f/1.9 aperture.

 

Also Read

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & features

The new iPhone 14 from Apple, called Pro Max at the end,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo Y01 Price in Pakistan & Specifications
Vivo Y01 Price in Pakistan & Specifications
Oppo a54 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo a54 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung a13 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Samsung a13 Price in Pakistan and Specifications
Vivo V23 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo V23 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo v26 pro price in Pakistan and features
Vivo v26 pro price in Pakistan and features
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story