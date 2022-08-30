iPhone SE 4 reportedly to have iPhone XR’s form factor.

The iPhone SE 4, or the following version of the iPhone SE, will have the same form factor as the iPhone XR.

Apple may finally abandon its infamous design, which features large bezels and a Home button on the most recent iPhone SE.

Apple might be able to gain more traction than the 2022 version of the iPhone SE.

According to YouTuber Jon Prosser, the iPhone SE 4, or the following version of the iPhone SE, will have the same form factor as the iPhone XR.

He did not provide a release date for the phone or provide any other details regarding the device.

Although the internals of the device are more like the iPhone 13 series, Apple released the iPhone SE (2022) in March of this year with a look that was similar to the iPhone 8.

The announcement comes a few days before the September 7th “Far Out” event.

It claims that the following-generation iPhone SE will be “simply an iPhone XR,” citing a podcast interview with Prosser to support its claim.

The statements made by the YouTuber imply that Apple will finally abandon its infamous design, which features large bezels and a Home button on the most recent iPhone SE, for good.

According to rumors, the phone will include a notch, Face ID, and a modern design with smaller bezels. With the newest generation of iPhone models, this will work better.

The iPhone SE (2022), which has a design similar to the iPhone 8, was released in March of this year and is powered by the same A15 Bionic SoC as the iPhone 13 series.

It has a single 12-megapixel camera sensor on the rear with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens, an IP67-certified design, a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, an IP67-certified build, and a Touch ID button with a fingerprint sensor for biometric verification.

In contrast, the iPhone XR has a larger 6.1-inch LCD Retina display and was introduced as the cheapest iPhone in India at the time.

It is powered by a less potent Apple A12 Bionic chip than the one in the iPhone SE (2022). The 12-megapixel camera sensor and f/1.8 aperture on both phones are the same, but the iPhone XR has a larger battery.

Price is what matters most in the end. The demand for the iPhone SE (2022) was lower than it was for the last iPhone SE, according to a report.

It was explained by the phone’s compact design. In India, the entry-level iPhone SE (2022) went on sale at Rs. 43,900.

Apple might be able to gain more traction than the 2022 version of the iPhone SE if it releases an iPhone XR-like device with a large display, potent SoC, and large battery at the same price as the iPhone SE (2022).

