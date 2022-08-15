iQOO Neo 7 with 120Hz AMOLED display could launch soon

iQOO Neo 7 is rumoured to include a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

The phone may have a 6.78-inch or 6.62-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 16MP front camera.

iQOO introduced Neo 6 in India. India’s iQOO Neo 6 has a Snapdragon 870 SoC and 120Hz AMOLED screen. The business appears to be developing a Neo 6 replacement. The iQOO Neo 7 debut is soon, according to a leak.

Digital Chat Station has detailed the iQOO’s specs. The Neo 7 has MediaTek’s high-end Dimensity chipset. Let’s examine the leaked iQOO Neo 7 specs, features, and other facts.

iQOO Neo 7 Specs

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO will release the premium iQOO Neo 7. The device will launch soon.

iQOO will debut the phone in China first. Later this year, India will get the Neo 7.

This year’s chipset is an improvement to the Dimensity 9000 SoC.

The 4nm SoC offers 5% CPU and 10% GPU increases at 3.2GHz.

In August or September, China will get the Neo 7. Neo 7’s release date is unclear.

It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 16MP front camera.

A 50MP main camera, 13MP ultrawide camera, and 12MP telephoto portrait camera could be on the back.

4700 mAh battery with 120W rapid charging. iQOO’s phone could have 12GB of RAM. Origin OS Ocean based on Android 12 will launch in China.

