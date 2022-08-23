iQoo Z6 Lite 5G reportedly to launch soon.

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G has been found on the BIS certification website.

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G has apparently been found on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, suggesting that the device will soon go on sale.

A report claims that the iQoo Z6 Lite could be released in India in September. It’s possible that the smartphone may make its debut as a renamed version of the Vivo T1x, which was introduced in India last month.

On August 25, the Chinese market will welcome the iQoo Z6 series. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC will power the forthcoming device series in China, together with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage.

According to a recent claim by MySmartPrice, the BIS website has revealed the existence of the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G. Additionally, the listing revealed that the smartphone will have the model number I2208.

Although the smartphone’s characteristics haven’t been made public, the BIS listing suggests that it will soon be released, according to the report.

Additionally, the price difference between the Vivo T1x and the iQoo Z6 Lite may be between INR 500 and INR 700.

Additionally, the price difference between the Vivo T1x and the iQoo Z6 Lite may be between INR 500 and INR 700.

Price ranges for the Vivo T1x in India ranged from INR 11,999 for the entry-level 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model to INR 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. As with the Vivo T1x, the handset may debut in a variety of colors.

Recall that the iQoo Z6 series will debut in China on August 25. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, along with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage, will power the future device series in China, according to the tech company.

Six layers of ice-sealed liquid cooling technology will also be included in the iQoo Z6 series for heat dissipation (translated).

