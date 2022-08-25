iQOO Z6, Z6x unveiled in China; details.

The company unveiled a few Z6-branded phones this year.

The Z6 models are brand-new products that have never been released before.

iQOO Z6x is the company’s first smartphone with a 6,000mAh battery.

Advertisement

iQOO Z6 series has been introduced in China. The two devices in the lineup are the iQOO Z6 and iQOO Z6x.

The company unveiled a few Z6-branded phones this year. The Z6 models, on the other hand, are brand-new products that have never been released before in China.

iQOO Z6 Specs

The 6.64-inch IPS LCD panel on the iQOO Z6 features a punch-hole layout. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio, a Full HD+ resolution, and a refresh rate of 120Hx.

It has a front-facing 8 megapixel camera. A 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS capability is featured in the camera module on the rear. It has a 2-megapixel depth sensor in addition to a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The device’s chassis houses a Snapdragon 778G Plus processor. It offers up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Advertisement

It has a 4,500mAh battery that can be charged at 80W. The Z6 can go from 0% to 50%, according to iQOO, in just 10 minutes.

iQOO Z6x Specs

The 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen on the iQOO Z6x has a teardrop notch. It generates a 144Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution.

It sports a 50-megapixel (primary) + 2-megapixel (macro) dual-camera system on the back, along with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Under the hood of the Z6x is a chipset called the Dimensity 810. It provides up to 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage and up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Z6x from iQOO is the company’s first smartphone with a 6,000mAh battery. Thank goodness it supports 44W rapid charging.

Advertisement

With OriginOS Ocean UI on top of the preinstalled Android 12 OS, the iQOO Z6 and Z6x are equipped.

A side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock, dual SIM compatibility, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB-C connector, and a 3.5mm headphone jack are all features shared by both variants.

Price and Availability of iQOO Z6, Z6x

There are three memory configurations available for the iQOO Z6: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

Priced at 1,699 Yuan, 1,899 Yuan, and 2,099 Yuan, respectively, for each model. Jade Black, Golden Orange, and Star Sea Blue are the available color options.

The iQOO Z6x, on the other hand, comes in three variants: the following combinations: 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

Advertisement

Priced at 1,199 Yuan, 1,399 Yuan, and 1,599 Yuan, respectively, for each model. It comes in black, orange, and blue color variations.

Also Read iQoo Z6 Lite 5G reportedly to launch soon iQoo Z6 Lite 5G has been found on the BIS certification website....