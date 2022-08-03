Is the 2023 Kia Sportage a good investment?

Sportage has a 12.2-inch instrument display.

The compact hybrid SUV is fantastic for gas-savers.

Kia Sportage is an affordable compact SUV.

Advertisement

2023 Kia Sportage is a budget-friendly SUV. Sportage competes with Tiguan, Rogue, and Forester. Should you buy the Kia Sportage or a rival?

As economic uncertainty grows, affordability is crucial. Consumers are cutting back due to recession fears. Due to the global pandemic, many drivers would choose the cheapest little SUV.

2023 Kia Sportage is an affordable compact SUV. New Kia Sportage costs $25,990. It’s cheaper than the RAV4, CR-V, and Rogue. The Sportage has a 187-horsepower, 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. It gets 25 city/32 highway mpg.

The Sportage has a 12.2-inch instrument display, keyless entry, and immobilizer. Drive Mode Select, Lane Following Assist, and Rear Parking Sensors are included. The compact SUV’s 8.0-inch touchscreen supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It has Driver Attention Warning, Leading Vehicle Departure Alert, and High Beam Assist.

Car and Driver likes the EX Hybrid. 2023 Kia Sportage EX Hybrid costs $30,990. It has a 227-horsepower, 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder electric motor. The EX Hybrid gets 38 mpg combined.

The tiny hybrid SUV has a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a wireless phone charger, and heated front seats. It has a heated leather steering wheel, heated side mirrors, and active all-wheel drive with centre differential.

Advertisement

The Sportage Hybrid is cheap considering its great fuel economy and basic features. The compact hybrid SUV is fantastic for gas-savers.

Kia Sportage EX hybrid is worth buying. 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid EX competes Honda CR-V Hybrid and Toyota RAV4 Hybrid.

Also Read Lady Diana’s beloved Escort car up for sale, could fetch £100,000 Lady Diana's beloved Escort car up for sale, could fetch £100,000. The...