Edition: English
Edition: English

Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  Jack Dorsey says his regret is Twitter turned into an organization
  • Twitter (TWTR.N) pioneer and previous CEO .
  • Jack Dorsey tweeted Thursday that he laments.
  • Virtual entertainment stage turned into an organization.
Jack Dorsey stands to get $978 million if the arrangement for tycoon Elon Musk to purchase Twitter is finished.

“The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a company,” Dorsey tweeted in light of whether or not twitter turned out the manner in which he had imagined.

At the point when gotten some information about what structure he wished Twitter would work under, Dorsey said that it ought to be “a convention” and that Twitter ought not be claimed by a state or another organization.

On the off chance that it were a convention, Twitter would work similar as email, which isn’t constrained by one incorporated element, and individuals utilizing different email suppliers can speak with each other.

Twitter is entangled in various battles.

The organization has sued Musk for attempting to leave his $44 billion proposal to purchase Twitter.

A previous chief turned informant has blamed Twitter for deceiving government controllers about its safety efforts to safeguard against programmers and spam accounts.

Also Read

Intel, Brookfield to invest $30 bln in Arizona chip production lines
Intel, Brookfield to invest $30 bln in Arizona chip production lines

Intel Corp (INTC.O), Canada's Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO), Tuesday. Agreed to fund up...

