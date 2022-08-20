Advertisement
JBL launches PartyBox 710,110 & Encore Essential Speakers

JBL launches PartyBox 710,110 & Encore Essential Speakers

  • Three new speakers from JBL have been released in India.
  • Using JBL original Pro sound technology, all three audio systems are equipped.
  • The PartyBox app allows users to control all three JBL speakers.
Three new speakers from JBL have been released in India. These consist of the PartyBox 710, 110, and Encore Essential.

For an immersive listening experience, all three audio systems offer a strong sound output. Continue reading to learn what the devices can do right out of the box.

The JBL PartyBox 710 and 110 both have a cylindrical shape and a bespoke lightshow with five different lighting types.

The PartyBox Encore Essential is a portable speaker with a square box form factor, on the other hand. It offers a cool strobe effect that syncs to the beat of the music and a dynamic, entertaining ring light show. Splash-proofness is rated at IPX4 for all three speakers.

The PartyBox 710 also boasts a strong handle and wheels that make it easy to move the speakers around.

The PartyBox 710 can generate 800W sound output in terms of audio. Both a pair of 2.75-inch tweeters and an 8-inch subwoofer are included.

The PartyBox Encore Essential has a 100W output, compared to the 160W of the PartyBox 110. Using JBL original Pro sound technology, all three audio systems are equipped.

The speakers also include a real wireless stereo capability that allows you to wirelessly connect two of them for a more expansive stereo experience.

Both the PartyBox 710 and 110 offer inputs for a guitar and microphone.

The PartyBox app allows users to control all three JBL speakers. A 12-hour playback time is provided by the PartyBox 110’s built-in rechargeable battery.

The PartyBox Encore Essential, on the other hand, is said to provide 6 hours of usage.

