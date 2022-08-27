Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • LastPass confirms its source code was stolen by hacker
LastPass confirms its source code was stolen by hacker

LastPass confirms its source code was stolen by hacker

Articles
Advertisement
LastPass confirms its source code was stolen by hacker

Credits: The Verge

Advertisement
  • LastPass CEO Karim Toubba says no personal data or encrypted passwords were compromised.
  • The corporation wouldn’t say how long the incident went undetected.
  • It’s the latest mishap for LastPass, which angered many customers by making its free tier less functional in 2021.
Advertisement

Earlier this week, LastPass began warning users of a “recent security incident” in which an “unauthorised person” accessed its password manager’s source code and “some proprietary LastPass technical information.” In a letter to users, CEO Karim Toubba said no personal data or encrypted passwords were obtained.

Toubba said the corporation “implemented additional enhanced security measures” after containing the two-week-old intrusion. The corporation wouldn’t say how long the incident went undetected.

LastPass users don’t need to change their master password or perform a security audit, the company said. LastPass may have to make adjustments after an unauthorised person accessed its source code.

Having a program’s source code doesn’t mean hackers can immediately pwn it, breaking its protections. Microsoft famously asserts that people reading its source code shouldn’t be a security problem.

Even if the breach doesn’t seem to indicate security issues within the organisation, it’s not a good picture for a password manager with a poor reputation. It’s the latest mishap for LastPass, and the business also angered many customers by making its free tier less functional in early 2021.

Also Read

Google Duo returns but partially
Google Duo returns but partially

Google relaunched Duo as Meet and added Meet's capabilities this month. Users...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan & special features
Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in Pakistan & special features
Xbox Reveals latest Game early by mistake
Xbox Reveals latest Game early by mistake
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in Pakistan and specifications
OnePlus 7 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
OnePlus 7 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A53 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo A53 price in Pakistan and specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story