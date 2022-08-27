LastPass confirms its source code was stolen by hacker

Google Duo returns but partially
Earlier this week, LastPass began warning users of a “recent security incident” in which an “unauthorised person” accessed its password manager’s source code and “some proprietary LastPass technical information.” In a letter to users, CEO Karim Toubba said no personal data or encrypted passwords were obtained.
Toubba said the corporation “implemented additional enhanced security measures” after containing the two-week-old intrusion. The corporation wouldn’t say how long the incident went undetected.
LastPass users don’t need to change their master password or perform a security audit, the company said. LastPass may have to make adjustments after an unauthorised person accessed its source code.
Having a program’s source code doesn’t mean hackers can immediately pwn it, breaking its protections. Microsoft famously asserts that people reading its source code shouldn’t be a security problem.
Even if the breach doesn’t seem to indicate security issues within the organisation, it’s not a good picture for a password manager with a poor reputation. It’s the latest mishap for LastPass, and the business also angered many customers by making its free tier less functional in early 2021.
