Latest car price comparison in Pakistan from previous year

Honda drops car prices following Rupee improvement
Honda announced price reductions for the City, Civic, and BR-V. The company...
The recent price increases, which came right before the recent price cuts, have changed the way the Pakistani car industry works. Crossovers in the C-segment have seen their prices go up a lot and have become niche products.
Kia Sportage has been one of the best cars in its class for a long time. It is known for being a good value for the money. But it’s no longer the cheap crossover it used to be, and the same is true of its competitors.
Here’s how much Sportage and its competitors’ prices have gone up since August 2021 (or since they were first sold):
Note: Only small crossover SUVs from Pakistan are included in this comparison.
Kia Sportage
|Variants
|Price in August 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in August 2022 (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Alpha
|4,294,000
|6,250,000
|1,956,000
|FWD
|4,782,000
|6,750,000
|1,968,000
|AWD
|5,270,000
|7,250,000
|1,980,000
Hyundai Tucson
|Variants
|Price in August 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in August 2022 (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|GLS Sport FWD
|4,979,000
|6,899,000
|1,920,000
|Ultimate AWD
|5,469,000
|7,399,000
|1,930,000
Proton X70
|Variants
|Price in August 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in August 2022 (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Executive AWD
|4,590,000
|6,740,000
|2,150,000
|Premium FWD
|4,890,000
|7,190,000
|2,300,000
DFSK Glory 580
|Variants
|Price in August 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in August 2022 (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|1.5T CVT
|4,229,000
|5,610,000
|1,381,000
|1.8 CVT
|4,379,000
|5,806,000
|1,427,000
|Pro CVT
|4,610,000
|6,100,000
|1,490,000
Haval Jolion
|Variants
|Price in August 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in August 2022 (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|1.5T FWD
|5,725,000
|6,020,000
|295,000
MG HS
|Variants
|Price in August 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in August 2022 (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Trophy Edition
|5,749,000
|8,499,000
|2,750,000
|PHEV
|7,899,000
|8,900,000
|1,001,000
Haval H6
|Variants
|Price in August 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in August 2022 (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|1.5T FWD
|6,495,000
|7,425,000
|930,000
|2.0T AWD
|7,499,000 (Launch Price)
|8,499,000
|1,000,000
Toyota Corolla Cross
|Variants
|Price in August 2021 (Rs.)
|Prices in August 2022 (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Base Grade
|7,689,000
|12,249,000
|4,560,000
|Mid Grade
|8,199,000
|13,099,000
|4,900,000
|High Grade
|8,399,000
|13,419,000
|5,020,000
Earlier this month, HACL, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), and Kia Lucky Motor Corporation (KLMC) announced non-production days because of a delay in the letter of credit (LC) approval for the CKD imports.
Also, the latest information from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (PAMA) showed that sales in July 2022 dropped by a huge amount. Sales went down a lot at PSMC, IMC, and HACL, but Hyundai Nishat Motor Company Limited (HNMPL) didn’t sell a single Elantra or Sonata last month.
Industry experts think that inflation, price hikes, and frequent production stops will cause sales to drop even more in the future.
