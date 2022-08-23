Latest car price comparison in Pakistan from previous year

Crossovers in the C-segment have seen their prices go up a lot and have become niche products.

The recent price increases, which came right before the recent price cuts, have changed the way the Pakistani car industry works. Crossovers in the C-segment have seen their prices go up a lot and have become niche products.

Kia Sportage has been one of the best cars in its class for a long time. It is known for being a good value for the money. But it’s no longer the cheap crossover it used to be, and the same is true of its competitors.

Here’s how much Sportage and its competitors’ prices have gone up since August 2021 (or since they were first sold):

Note: Only small crossover SUVs from Pakistan are included in this comparison.

Kia Sportage Variants Price in August 2021 (Rs.) Prices in August 2022 (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Alpha 4,294,000 6,250,000 1,956,000 FWD 4,782,000 6,750,000 1,968,000 AWD 5,270,000 7,250,000 1,980,000 Hyundai Tucson Variants Price in August 2021 (Rs.) Prices in August 2022 (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) GLS Sport FWD 4,979,000 6,899,000 1,920,000 Ultimate AWD 5,469,000 7,399,000 1,930,000 Advertisement Proton X70 Variants Price in August 2021 (Rs.) Prices in August 2022 (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Executive AWD 4,590,000 6,740,000 2,150,000 Premium FWD 4,890,000 7,190,000 2,300,000 DFSK Glory 580 Variants Price in August 2021 (Rs.) Prices in August 2022 (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) 1.5T CVT 4,229,000 5,610,000 1,381,000 1.8 CVT 4,379,000 5,806,000 1,427,000 Pro CVT 4,610,000 6,100,000 1,490,000 Haval Jolion Variants Price in August 2021 (Rs.) Prices in August 2022 (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) 1.5T FWD 5,725,000 6,020,000 295,000 MG HS Variants Price in August 2021 (Rs.) Prices in August 2022 (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Trophy Edition 5,749,000 8,499,000 2,750,000 PHEV 7,899,000 8,900,000 1,001,000 Haval H6 Variants Price in August 2021 (Rs.) Prices in August 2022 (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) 1.5T FWD 6,495,000 7,425,000 930,000 2.0T AWD 7,499,000 (Launch Price) 8,499,000 1,000,000 Toyota Corolla Cross Variants Price in August 2021 (Rs.) Prices in August 2022 (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Base Grade 7,689,000 12,249,000 4,560,000 Mid Grade 8,199,000 13,099,000 4,900,000 High Grade 8,399,000 13,419,000 5,020,000

Earlier this month, HACL, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), and Kia Lucky Motor Corporation (KLMC) announced non-production days because of a delay in the letter of credit (LC) approval for the CKD imports.

Also, the latest information from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (PAMA) showed that sales in July 2022 dropped by a huge amount. Sales went down a lot at PSMC, IMC, and HACL, but Hyundai Nishat Motor Company Limited (HNMPL) didn’t sell a single Elantra or Sonata last month.

Industry experts think that inflation, price hikes, and frequent production stops will cause sales to drop even more in the future.

