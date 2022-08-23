Advertisement
Latest car price comparison in Pakistan from previous year

Latest car price comparison in Pakistan from previous year

Latest car price comparison in Pakistan from previous year
  • Crossovers in the C-segment have seen their prices go up a lot and have become niche products.
  • Sales in July 2022 dropped by a huge amount at PSMC, IMC, and HACL.
  • Hyundai Nishat Motor Company Limited didn’t sell a single Elantra or Sonata last month.
The recent price increases, which came right before the recent price cuts, have changed the way the Pakistani car industry works. Crossovers in the C-segment have seen their prices go up a lot and have become niche products.

Kia Sportage has been one of the best cars in its class for a long time. It is known for being a good value for the money. But it’s no longer the cheap crossover it used to be, and the same is true of its competitors.

Here’s how much Sportage and its competitors’ prices have gone up since August 2021 (or since they were first sold):

Note: Only small crossover SUVs from Pakistan are included in this comparison.

Kia Sportage

VariantsPrice in August 2021 (Rs.)Prices in August 2022 (Rs.)Increase (Rs.)
Alpha4,294,0006,250,0001,956,000
FWD4,782,0006,750,0001,968,000
AWD5,270,0007,250,0001,980,000

Hyundai Tucson

VariantsPrice in August 2021 (Rs.)Prices in August 2022 (Rs.)Increase (Rs.)
GLS Sport FWD4,979,0006,899,0001,920,000
Ultimate AWD5,469,0007,399,0001,930,000
Proton X70

VariantsPrice in August 2021 (Rs.)Prices in August 2022 (Rs.)Increase (Rs.)
Executive AWD4,590,0006,740,0002,150,000
Premium FWD4,890,0007,190,0002,300,000

DFSK Glory 580

VariantsPrice in August 2021 (Rs.)Prices in August 2022 (Rs.)Increase (Rs.)
1.5T CVT4,229,0005,610,0001,381,000
1.8 CVT4,379,0005,806,0001,427,000
Pro CVT4,610,0006,100,0001,490,000

Haval Jolion

VariantsPrice in August 2021 (Rs.)Prices in August 2022 (Rs.)Increase (Rs.)
1.5T FWD5,725,0006,020,000295,000

MG HS

VariantsPrice in August 2021 (Rs.)Prices in August 2022 (Rs.)Increase (Rs.)
Trophy Edition5,749,0008,499,0002,750,000
PHEV7,899,0008,900,0001,001,000

Haval H6

VariantsPrice in August 2021 (Rs.)Prices in August 2022 (Rs.)Increase (Rs.)
1.5T FWD6,495,0007,425,000930,000
2.0T AWD7,499,000 (Launch Price)8,499,0001,000,000

Toyota Corolla Cross

VariantsPrice in August 2021 (Rs.)Prices in August 2022 (Rs.)Increase (Rs.)
Base Grade7,689,00012,249,0004,560,000
Mid Grade8,199,00013,099,0004,900,000
High Grade8,399,00013,419,0005,020,000
Earlier this month, HACL, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), and Kia Lucky Motor Corporation (KLMC) announced non-production days because of a delay in the letter of credit (LC) approval for the CKD imports.

Also, the latest information from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (PAMA) showed that sales in July 2022 dropped by a huge amount. Sales went down a lot at PSMC, IMC, and HACL, but Hyundai Nishat Motor Company Limited (HNMPL) didn’t sell a single Elantra or Sonata last month.

Industry experts think that inflation, price hikes, and frequent production stops will cause sales to drop even more in the future.

