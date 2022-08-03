Launch of Smart Solutions by PTCL with Huawei

Microsoft servers are hacked to add proxies
The biggest telecom company in Pakistan, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited; introduced Smart Solutions powered by Huawei.
Mr. Daniel Kirk, VP Strategy in Huawei’s Global Carrier Enterprise Unit; Mr. Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer; PTCL & Ufone, Mr. Mengqiang, CEO Huawei Pakistan, Mr. Gaoweijie, Managing Director, Huawei Enterprise Pakistan; Mr. Haroon Khan, Head of IT Infrastructure at Khushhali Microfinance Bank; and Mr. Abrar Ali Khan, CEO Rockville Technologies were present at the event.
This is the first of its kind intelligent Network as a Service (NaaS) platform; to offer cutting-edge Smart Solutions to deliver next-generation AI and software; defined ICT services to support multiple verticals of the healthcare, Ed-tech, banking; and commercial sector to digitalize, bring efficiency and productivity; to their day-to-day operations. These smart solutions offer one-stop shopping; pay as you grow & cost-effective next generation services; to help businesses grow and effectively play their part; in the national growth of Pakistan.
Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer; PTCL & Ufone, spoke at the event and said,
“At PTCL Group, we’re dedicated to improving our customers’ experiences; by implementing cutting-edge goods & solutions. By successfully introducing Smart Solution; which will reinforce and elevate our efforts to new heights through intelligent improvements; and complete solutions, PTCL has reached another significant milestone. Together, we can hasten Pakistan’s digital transition; and assist our clients in effectively going digital.
In his remarks at the occasion, Mr. Daniel Colum Kirk, VP Strategy; for Huawei’s Global Carrier Enterprise Unit, said, “Huawei believes that solutions like PTCL’s Smart Solutions are a potent method; for businesses in Pakistan to benefit from digital transformation. We are happy to offer our NaaS solutions ;in support of this new launch. Customers now have access to a PTCL-hosted; secure, world-class, intelligent, and flexible smart ICT service. We are eager to collaborate with Ufone-PTCL Business Solutions; to make these Smart Solution offerings available; to customers throughout Pakistan.
The first contract for Smart Office Solutions was signed by Mr. Abrar Ali Khan, CEO of Rockville Technologies and Mr. Zarrar Hasham Khan; GCBSO, PTCL & Ufone.
The PTCL Group and Huawei are constantly working to advance digital empowerment; in order to support the realisation of the vision of Digital Pakistan; as part of their commitment to create a fully connected; and intelligent world.
