Launch of Smart Solutions by PTCL with Huawei

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) launched Smart Solutions powered by Huawei.

The initiative will enable enterprises with smart ICT services that are completely secure and reliable.

Backed by PTCL’s state of the art infrastructure coupled with decades of industry best practices experience.

Mr. Daniel Kirk, VP Strategy in Huawei’s Global Carrier Enterprise Unit; Mr. Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer; PTCL & Ufone, Mr. Mengqiang, CEO Huawei Pakistan, Mr. Gaoweijie, Managing Director, Huawei Enterprise Pakistan; Mr. Haroon Khan, Head of IT Infrastructure at Khushhali Microfinance Bank; and Mr. Abrar Ali Khan, CEO Rockville Technologies were present at the event.

This is the first of its kind intelligent Network as a Service (NaaS) platform; to offer cutting-edge Smart Solutions to deliver next-generation AI and software; defined ICT services to support multiple verticals of the healthcare, Ed-tech, banking; and commercial sector to digitalize, bring efficiency and productivity; to their day-to-day operations. These smart solutions offer one-stop shopping; pay as you grow & cost-effective next generation services; to help businesses grow and effectively play their part; in the national growth of Pakistan.

Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer; PTCL & Ufone, spoke at the event and said,

“At PTCL Group, we’re dedicated to improving our customers’ experiences; by implementing cutting-edge goods & solutions. By successfully introducing Smart Solution; which will reinforce and elevate our efforts to new heights through intelligent improvements; and complete solutions, PTCL has reached another significant milestone. Together, we can hasten Pakistan’s digital transition; and assist our clients in effectively going digital.

In his remarks at the occasion, Mr. Daniel Colum Kirk, VP Strategy; for Huawei’s Global Carrier Enterprise Unit, said, “Huawei believes that solutions like PTCL’s Smart Solutions are a potent method; for businesses in Pakistan to benefit from digital transformation. We are happy to offer our NaaS solutions ;in support of this new launch. Customers now have access to a PTCL-hosted; secure, world-class, intelligent, and flexible smart ICT service. We are eager to collaborate with Ufone-PTCL Business Solutions; to make these Smart Solution offerings available; to customers throughout Pakistan.

The first contract for Smart Office Solutions was signed by Mr. Abrar Ali Khan, CEO of Rockville Technologies and Mr. Zarrar Hasham Khan; GCBSO, PTCL & Ufone.

The PTCL Group and Huawei are constantly working to advance digital empowerment; in order to support the realisation of the vision of Digital Pakistan; as part of their commitment to create a fully connected; and intelligent world.

