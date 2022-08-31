Leaker claim next-gen iPhone SE will adopt iPhone XR design

The next iPhone SE will look the same as the iPhone XR, leaker Jon Prosser says.

He predicts a fourth-generation iPhone SE with a 5.7-inch display in 2023.

Ross Young predicts a notched screen with Face ID for the iPhone SE.

Advertisement

There has been a lot of talk about what the iPhone SE will be like. Jon Prosser, who is known for leaking information, said that the next iPhone SE will look the same as the iPhone XR.

Prosser says in the most recent episode of the podcast Geared Up with Andru Edwards and Jon Rettinger,

Unlike Apple’s other iPhones, the current third-generation iPhone SE, which came out earlier this year and is based on the iPhone 8 and its predecessor, still has large bezels at the top and bottom of the screen.

Also, all other iPhones already have Face IDs, so if everyone switched to the iPhone XR design, the Home button would be gone.

The iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch LCD display, but the iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch display; the change would also increase the iPhone SE’s screen size.

Only Ross Young, who works in the display industry, has a true rumour about the upcoming iPhone SE.

Advertisement

Young predicts a fourth-generation iPhone SE with a 5.7-inch display in 2023.

He didn’t say if the handset would have a Home button and top and bottom bezels or a notched screen with Face ID.

Also Read New warning for Google Translate-disguised malware A new campaign of malware that looks like Google Translate has already...