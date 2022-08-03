Lenovo K5 Play price in Pakistan & specs

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT price in Pakistan & specification
Lenovo will introduce its new Z5 Pro smartphone during China's largest festivals....
Lenovo has openly said that the K5 Play is also on the company’s menu list, through which they intend to gain a solid foothold in Pakistani markets. Along with its other sibling, Lenovo K5 Play was recently announced as a mid-range device to compensate people from the middle class and give them the opportunity to get a smart life with a better gadget that they can afford, and Lenovo’s K5 Play is the one choice that they will not regret because it will fill their lives with the fun and joy that they were missing. The Lenovo K5 Play differs from its siblings in that it will include a Snapdragon 430 chipset with an octa core processor built on a single unit with a clock speed of 1.4 GHz.
The Lenovo K5 Play costs Rs. 18,999 in Pakistan.
|Build
|OS
|Android V8.0 Oreo
|UI
|ZUI 3.7
|Dimensions
|153.8 x 72.6 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|155 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|4G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|Processor
|CPU
|1.4 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430
|GPU
|Adreno 505
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.7 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1440 Pixels (~282 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|16GB Built-in, 2GB RAM or 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP (f/2.2) + 2 MP (f/2.4), autofocus, LED flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3000 mAh
