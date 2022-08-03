Lenovo K5 Play price in Pakistan & specs

Lenovo has openly said that the K5 Play is also on the company’s menu list, through which they intend to gain a solid foothold in Pakistani markets. Along with its other sibling, Lenovo K5 Play was recently announced as a mid-range device to compensate people from the middle class and give them the opportunity to get a smart life with a better gadget that they can afford, and Lenovo’s K5 Play is the one choice that they will not regret because it will fill their lives with the fun and joy that they were missing. The Lenovo K5 Play differs from its siblings in that it will include a Snapdragon 430 chipset with an octa core processor built on a single unit with a clock speed of 1.4 GHz.

Lenovo K5 Play price in Pakistan

The Lenovo K5 Play costs Rs. 18,999 in Pakistan.

Lenovo K5 Play specs

Build OS Android V8.0 Oreo UI ZUI 3.7 Dimensions 153.8 x 72.6 x 7.9 mm Weight 155 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Gray, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 4G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 Processor CPU 1.4 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430 GPU Adreno 505 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 5.7 Inches Resolution 720 x 1440 Pixels (~282 PPI) Memory Built-in 16GB Built-in, 2GB RAM or 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB ) (uses SIM 2 slot) Camera Main Dual 13 MP (f/2.2) + 2 MP (f/2.4), autofocus, LED flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3000 mAh

Also Read Lenovo Z5 Pro GT price in Pakistan & specification Lenovo will introduce its new Z5 Pro smartphone during China's largest festivals....