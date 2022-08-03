Advertisement
Lenovo K5 Play price in Pakistan & specs

Lenovo K5 Play

Lenovo has openly said that the K5 Play is also on the company’s menu list, through which they intend to gain a solid foothold in Pakistani markets. Along with its other sibling, Lenovo K5 Play was recently announced as a mid-range device to compensate people from the middle class and give them the opportunity to get a smart life with a better gadget that they can afford, and Lenovo’s K5 Play is the one choice that they will not regret because it will fill their lives with the fun and joy that they were missing. The Lenovo K5 Play differs from its siblings in that it will include a Snapdragon 430 chipset with an octa core processor built on a single unit with a clock speed of 1.4 GHz.

Lenovo K5 Play price in Pakistan

The Lenovo K5 Play costs Rs. 18,999 in Pakistan.

Lenovo K5 Play specs

BuildOSAndroid V8.0 Oreo
UIZUI 3.7
Dimensions153.8 x 72.6 x 7.9 mm
Weight155 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Gray, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
4G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
ProcessorCPU1.4 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetQualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430
GPUAdreno 505
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.7 Inches
Resolution720 x 1440 Pixels (~282 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in16GB Built-in, 2GB RAM or 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
CameraMainDual 13 MP (f/2.2) + 2 MP (f/2.4), autofocus, LED flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3000 mAh

