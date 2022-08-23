Lenovo Legion Y70 price in Pakistan & specs

Advertisement
Lenovo Legion Y70

  • Lenovo Legion Y70 is the company’s second gaming phone released this year.
  • It comes with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB/512GB of internal storage.

The Lenovo Legion Y70 is the company’s second gaming phone released this year. It is part of the popular Legion line.

Lenovo Legion Y70 comes with 8GB of RAM, 256GB/512GB of internal storage, 50MP + 13MP + 2MP triple back camera, 16MP front selfie camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Android 13, 4880mAh battery, and a 6.67-inch AMOLED display.

Legion Y70 Gaming Phone from Lenovo. There will be 16 GB of RAM in the Lenovo Legion Y70.

Lenovo Legion Y70 price in Pakistan

Lenovo Legion Y70 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 44,660 /-

Lenovo Legion Y70 specs

BASIC INFO
BrandLenovo
ModelLegion Y70 5G
StatusAvailable
Release Date2023, June
BODY
Dimensions163.6 x 77 x 8 mm (6.44 x 3.03 x 0.31 in)
Weight209 g (7.37 oz)
ColoursBlack, Silver, Red
Body MaterialGlass front, aluminium frame
SIMsDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAY
Size6.67 inches
TypeOLED, 144Hz, HDR10+, 1000 nits (peak)
Resolutions1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio
PPI395 PPI density
Multi touchYes
Protection
NETWORKS
2GGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA
3GHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1x
4GLTE
5GSA/NSA/Sub6
SpeedHSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
GPRSYes
EDGEYes
CAMERA
Rear Triple50 MP, (wide), 1/1.5″, PDAF, OIS
13 MP, 120? (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, panorama, HDR
Videos[email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS
Front16 MP
HDR
[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps
HARDWARE
OSAndroid 12, ZUI 14
ChipsetQualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPUAdreno 730
RAM8GB / 12GB / 16GB
Storage128GB / 256GB / 512GB
Card SlotNo
BATTERY
TypeLi-Po
Capacity5000 mAh
RemovableNon-Removable
Talk TimeN/A
Stand ByN/A
Fast ChargingFast charging 68W, 80% in 34 min (advertised)
Wireless Charging
COMMONS
Sound3.5mm Audio Jeck, MP3, Cancelled Noice
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C
Wi-FiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
NFCYes

