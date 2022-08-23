Lenovo Legion Y70 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y22s price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y22s is the name of a new phone that Vivo is...
The Lenovo Legion Y70 is the company’s second gaming phone released this year. It is part of the popular Legion line.
Lenovo Legion Y70 comes with 8GB of RAM, 256GB/512GB of internal storage, 50MP + 13MP + 2MP triple back camera, 16MP front selfie camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Android 13, 4880mAh battery, and a 6.67-inch AMOLED display.
Legion Y70 Gaming Phone from Lenovo. There will be 16 GB of RAM in the Lenovo Legion Y70.
Lenovo Legion Y70 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 44,660 /-
|BASIC INFO
|Brand
|Lenovo
|Model
|Legion Y70 5G
|Status
|Available
|Release Date
|2023, June
|BODY
|Dimensions
|163.6 x 77 x 8 mm (6.44 x 3.03 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|209 g (7.37 oz)
|Colours
|Black, Silver, Red
|Body Material
|Glass front, aluminium frame
|SIMs
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Type
|OLED, 144Hz, HDR10+, 1000 nits (peak)
|Resolutions
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio
|PPI
|395 PPI density
|Multi touch
|Yes
|Protection
|–
|NETWORKS
|2G
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA
|3G
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
CDMA2000 1x
|4G
|LTE
|5G
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
|GPRS
|Yes
|EDGE
|Yes
|CAMERA
|Rear Triple
|50 MP, (wide), 1/1.5″, PDAF, OIS
13 MP, 120? (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Videos
|[email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS
|Front
|16 MP
HDR
[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps
|HARDWARE
|OS
|Android 12, ZUI 14
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|RAM
|8GB / 12GB / 16GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB
|Card Slot
|No
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Removable
|Non-Removable
|Talk Time
|N/A
|Stand By
|N/A
|Fast Charging
|Fast charging 68W, 80% in 34 min (advertised)
|Wireless Charging
|–
|COMMONS
|Sound
|3.5mm Audio Jeck, MP3, Cancelled Noice
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|NFC
|Yes
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.