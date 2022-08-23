Lenovo Legion Y70 price in Pakistan & specs

Lenovo Legion Y70 is the company’s second gaming phone released this year.

It comes with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB/512GB of internal storage.

The Lenovo Legion Y70 is the company's second gaming phone released this year. It is part of the popular Legion line.

Lenovo Legion Y70 comes with 8GB of RAM, 256GB/512GB of internal storage, 50MP + 13MP + 2MP triple back camera, 16MP front selfie camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Android 13, 4880mAh battery, and a 6.67-inch AMOLED display.

Legion Y70 Gaming Phone from Lenovo. There will be 16 GB of RAM in the Lenovo Legion Y70.

Lenovo Legion Y70 price in Pakistan

Lenovo Legion Y70 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 44,660 /-

Lenovo Legion Y70 specs

BASIC INFO Brand Lenovo Model Legion Y70 5G Status Available Release Date 2023, June BODY Dimensions 163.6 x 77 x 8 mm (6.44 x 3.03 x 0.31 in) Weight 209 g (7.37 oz) Colours Black, Silver, Red Body Material Glass front, aluminium frame SIMs Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) DISPLAY Size 6.67 inches Type OLED, 144Hz, HDR10+, 1000 nits (peak) Resolutions 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio PPI 395 PPI density Multi touch Yes Protection – NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2

CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA 3G HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100

CDMA2000 1x 4G LTE 5G SA/NSA/Sub6 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear Triple 50 MP, (wide), 1/1.5″, PDAF, OIS

13 MP, 120? (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Videos [email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS Front 16 MP

HDR

[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps HARDWARE OS Android 12, ZUI 14 Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU Adreno 730 RAM 8GB / 12GB / 16GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Card Slot No BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity 5000 mAh Removable Non-Removable Talk Time N/A Stand By N/A Fast Charging Fast charging 68W, 80% in 34 min (advertised) Wireless Charging – COMMONS Sound 3.5mm Audio Jeck, MP3, Cancelled Noice Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS USB USB Type-C Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot NFC Yes

