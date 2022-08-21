Lenovo S5 price in Pakistan & specs

Motorola and Lenovo united, and S5 will shortly hit global markets. This Chinese brand decided to keep Motorola alive, and now Lenovo S5 is making it more profitable. At this time it is also revealed that a new user interface is going to come in Lenovo’s S5 and that will be called ZUI which was imported from subsidiary of this brand that we will see in the future and that subsidiary brand is ZUK that was not official in Pakistan but now Lenovo S5’s launch is going to make it happen that for the first time you will see the a new software is heading your way and it seems that you will love the new software of S5.

Lenovo S5 price in Pakistan

Lenovo S5’s retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Lenovo S5 specs

Build OS Android V8.0 Oreo UI ZUI 3.7 Dimensions 154 x 73.5 x 7.8 mm Weight 155 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Flame Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core cortex-A5 Chipset Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625 GPU Adreno 506 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 5.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2160 Pixels (~424 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM or 64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) Camera Main Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, Auto-focus, dual-LED dual-tone flash, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.2, 1080p Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector , USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat7 300/ 100 Mbps ) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 3000 mAh – Fast battery charging

