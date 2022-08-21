Advertisement
Lenovo S5 price in Pakistan & specs

Lenovo S5 price in Pakistan & specs

Lenovo S5 price in Pakistan & specs

Lenovo S5 price in Pakistan & specs

Motorola and Lenovo united, and S5 will shortly hit global markets. This Chinese brand decided to keep Motorola alive, and now Lenovo S5 is making it more profitable. At this time it is also revealed that a new user interface is going to come in Lenovo’s S5 and that will be called ZUI which was imported from subsidiary of this brand that we will see in the future and that subsidiary brand is ZUK that was not official in Pakistan but now Lenovo S5’s launch is going to make it happen that for the first time you will see the a new software is heading your way and it seems that you will love the new software of S5.

Lenovo S5 price in Pakistan

Lenovo S5’s retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Lenovo S5 specs

BuildOSAndroid V8.0 Oreo
UIZUI 3.7
Dimensions154 x 73.5 x 7.8 mm
Weight155 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Flame Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core cortex-A5
ChipsetQualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
GPUAdreno 506
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2160 Pixels (~424 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM or 64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
CameraMainDual 13 MP, f/2.2, Auto-focus, dual-LED dual-tone flash, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.2, 1080p
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat7 300/100 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 3000 mAh
– Fast battery charging

