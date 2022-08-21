Lenovo S5 price in Pakistan & specs

Lenovo Legion Y700 price in Pakistan and Specifications
Lenovo Legion Y700 price in Pakistan starts from Rs. 56,265 to Rs....
Motorola and Lenovo united, and S5 will shortly hit global markets. This Chinese brand decided to keep Motorola alive, and now Lenovo S5 is making it more profitable. At this time it is also revealed that a new user interface is going to come in Lenovo’s S5 and that will be called ZUI which was imported from subsidiary of this brand that we will see in the future and that subsidiary brand is ZUK that was not official in Pakistan but now Lenovo S5’s launch is going to make it happen that for the first time you will see the a new software is heading your way and it seems that you will love the new software of S5.
Lenovo S5’s retail price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android V8.0 Oreo
|UI
|ZUI 3.7
|Dimensions
|154 x 73.5 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|155 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Flame Red
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core cortex-A5
|Chipset
|Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 Pixels (~424 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM or 64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, Auto-focus, dual-LED dual-tone flash, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.2, 1080p
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat7 300/100 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 3000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
