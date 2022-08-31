Logitech handheld gaming console leaked images before launch

The Logitech G Handheld Gaming Console could come out in white.

Logitech G is a brand of Logitech that makes most gaming hardware.

The leaked images showed a white device with X/Y/A/B buttons and a shape similar to the Nintendo Switch.

Images show black thumbsticks, thick bezels, a D-Pad, and trigger buttons.

Advertisement

Leaked pictures of the Logitech G handheld gaming console showed that it might be powered by Android.

Evan Blass shared the now-deleted images, which showed a white device with X/Y/A/B buttons and a shape similar to the Nintendo Switch.

Logitech G is a brand of Logitech that makes mostly gaming hardware.

Earlier this month, Logitech G announced that it had teamed up with Tencent Games to “bring a cloud gaming handheld to market later this year.”

9to5google got the photos before Evan Blass erased them. The “Logitech G Gaming Handheld” reportedly has a Nintendo Switch-like design.

It’s likely white. Images reveal black thumbsticks, thick bezels, a D-Pad, and X/Y/A/B buttons. Four trigger buttons and a memory card slot.

Advertisement

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are also expected. An Android could power the handheld. The Google Play Store, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, Steam, Chrome, and YouTube are navigation options for the “Logitech G Gaming Handheld.”

LOGITECH G and Tencent Games announced earlier this month that a cloud gaming handheld console will be released later this year.

This console will combine Logitech G’s hardware expertise with Tencent Games’ software services expertise.

According to the announcement, the device will work with multiple cloud gaming services, and both companies are working with the Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now teams.

“Logitech G and Tencent Games share a mutual vision of the future of gaming and are committed to ensuring the quality of experience comes together seamlessly to deliver on the exciting promise of gaming from the cloud,” the companies said.

Also Read Leaker claim next-gen iPhone SE will adopt iPhone XR design The next iPhone SE will look the same as the iPhone XR,...