Low-end devices can now get Microsoft Outlook Lite

Microsoft just released the Outlook Lite Android app for low-end Android devices and areas that have trouble connecting to the internet. The app is less than 5MB to download. But the original Outlook app is more than 80MB in size.

Microsoft has released this app in a number of countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Venezuela. The company hopes that this app will soon be available in other countries. This app has also been added to the company’s Office 365 roadmap. So it will definitely be available to more people.

Like the original app, you can get to your Outlook.com, Hotmail, Live, MSN, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Exchange Online emails, calendars, and contacts.

Like other Lite versions, this app can run on devices with less than 1GB of RAM and 2G or 3G network connectivity. In addition, it will use less power.

Microsoft is also testing a new Outlook app for Windows that has a new look and features that make it easier to work with other people. The lite apps have been made by more than just Microsoft. There are lots of other apps, like Facebook Lite, Instagram Lite, Twitter Lite, and many more.

