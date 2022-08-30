Meta agrees to settle lawsuit against Cambridge Analytica

Cambridge Analytica was engaged in a Facebook data leak.

Both corporations exploited 50 million Facebook profiles to help Trump win in 2016.

Congress questioned Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook’s data leak and privacy practices.

Meta Platforms, Inc. settled a major data privacy case in San Francisco. A court petition lists any costs that third parties, like Cambridge Analytica, had to pay because they had access to user data.

A whistleblower revealed the problem four years ago. Mark Zuckerberg was questioned by Congress about Facebook’s participation in the data breach and how they handle customer privacy.

Facebook paid the FTC $5 billion and lost $100 billion in market value.

The lawsuit alleged Facebook breached privacy laws by sharing user data with Cambridge Analytica.

The judge paused the case for 60 days because the financial terms weren’t disclosed. Meanwhile, the plaintiff and Facebook lawyers were to finalise a settlement.

The plaintiffs’ counsel declined to comment on the settlement sum.

Background

Christopher Wylie, Cambridge Analytica’s research director, detailed the company’s Facebook harvesting.

They established “This is Your Digital Life” in 2014 to legally collect data from 270,000 people. Cambridge Analytical collected 50 million people’s personal data from Facebook profiles after asking these people to share their friends’ info.

Facebook suspended Cambridge Analytica after Wylie’s revelation about data gathering and US elections. Mark Zuckerberg admitted the data breach and apologized.

