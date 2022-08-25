Meta informs Pakistani journalists about data privacy.

Meta organized a briefing for Pakistani journalists on its privacy policies.

At a nearby hotel in Islamabad, Meta—the company that owns Facebook and Instagram—organized a briefing for Pakistani journalists on its privacy policies.

The journalists were informed by Arianne Jimenez, Privacy Policy Manager at Meta in the Asia Pacific, regarding the social media company’s procedures to safeguard user data and confidential information on its platforms.

According to a spokesperson for Meta, maintaining the privacy of users’ information is essential to Meta’s goal of being a communications platform that prioritizes privacy.

According to her, privacy was essential to how Meta conducted business and was everyone’s duty at the social media company.

She continued by saying that Meta was dedicated to providing individuals more control over their privacy preferences, which is why it had created tools to increase transparency and allow people more control over how their data was used.

Meta provides users with a variety of features and tools to help them manage their privacy. These tools include the Privacy Center, Manage Activity, Audience Selector Tool, Privacy Checkup, Privacy Shortcuts, and Who can look me up?

In addition to assisting users in deciding who can view their content and adjusting how Facebook users can find them, these features make privacy, security, and ad control options more available to users.

For Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, the privacy center is the learning resource that offers practical, in-depth knowledge on privacy.

To ensure that tailored advertising and privacy are not at odds, Meta aims to assist individuals in understanding its data practices by providing them with greater information and controls over its goods and advertisements.

By adding or erasing preferences that have been created for them based on their Facebook profile information, activities, and use of other websites and apps, Meta offers Ad Choices to help users take control of their preferences.

By clicking on any advertisement or blog post in their News Feed, users can change their preferences using the Meta tools “Why I am seeing this ad?” and “Why I am seeing this article.”

Experts in fields such as data protection and privacy legislation, security, interface design, engineering, product management, and public policy advise Meta as it incorporates privacy protections into its products.

To protect people’s information, its privacy team attempts to include these viewpoints in every phase of product development.

Information security is ensured by tools on Meta platforms including Security check-up, Two-Factor Authentication, End to End Encryption, and extra Accountability for “Third Party Apps.”

Because Meta thinks that part of having a free and open internet means that people should be able to transfer their data to other apps and services they use, Meta gives people more control and choice over their data and gives them tools for deleting anything they’ve posted or transferring data to other services.

No user information is ever sold by Meta to anyone. The use and disclosure of the information provided by Meta is subject to restrictions on partners and other third parties that have access to particular data.

In order to provide its clients with the best user experience, Meta is constantly working to improve its privacy and security procedures.

