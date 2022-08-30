Meta now allows you to post NFTs on both Facebook and Instagram

Users can publish digital collectables on Facebook and Instagram after connecting their digital wallets.

Meta now allows users to publish digital collectables on Facebook and Instagram after connecting their digital wallets. Linking NFTs to these sites increases the likelihood of being targeted with phishing attempts. The expansion is timed to coincide with Eminem and Snoop Dogg’s duet at the VMAs.

Meta has been testing “digital collectable” posts on Instagram since May; if you have access, you can now share them on Facebook. According to a corporate blog post, users can now publish digital collectables on Facebook and Instagram after connecting their digital wallets to either site.

According to a screenshot the company shared, the “digital collectable” postings will look like normal posts.

The FAQ explains how the connections work and how to keep your account secure, which is important because linking NFTs to Facebook and Instagram increases the likelihood that people who post them will be targeted with phishing attempts, which have successfully hijacked wallets and their associated items.

This latest expansion and Facebook sharing is timed to coincide with Eminem and Snoop Dogg’s Bored Ape Yacht Club duet at the VMAs. Existing NFT fans seemed excited, while other music enthusiasts weren’t.

BAYC ranked fourth in a list of most active collections despite its performance, maybe because owners wished to keep onto their NFTs.

Forbes claims DappRadar data shows OpenSea’s trade volume has dropped 99 percent in four months. On May 1, almost $2.7 billion was traded, compared to $9.34 million on Sunday. Another Dune Analytics tracker shows sales decline from the peak. This is the perfect time for Twitter, Reddit, and Facebook/Instagram to hop in – Reddit’s CEO says not to yell NFT.

