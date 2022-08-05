Meta will add NFTs to Instagram

NFTs can be shared in Instagram Feed, messaging, and Stories.

Company is now expanding NFT in more than 100 countries.

Meta adds value to Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp,

Meta is always making Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp better for its users, so these platforms will always be useful. The company wants to keep people from leaving its platforms, so it sometimes adds new features and updates and sometimes starts doing business in more countries. The main goal is to make things easy and convenient for users all over the world and to keep them interested in and using the platforms. This is the second time that Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has said that the company plans to add support for Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) on Instagram in more countries.

Instagram’s NFT support was initially only available to a few US creators, but the firm hoped to spread it globally. In May, Facebook tested Non-Fungible Tokens. The company is now expanding NFT in more than 100 countries in Asia-Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and America. Countries can now share NFTs on Instagram, including Pakistan.

Users may now buy and sell digital assets like music, videos, art, etc. using cryptocurrency, which is encoded with software like most cryptos. Digital wallet, tag maker, and collector users can share NFTs.

NFTs can be shared in Instagram Feed, messaging, and Stories. When a user posts his digital collection, it shimmers and displays NFT information. MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, Dapper Wallet, and Trust Wallet are third-party wallets.

If a user wants to sell a digital asset on Instagram, he must first connect his digital Wallet. Similarly, he can buy a collectible. Digital collectibles can be shared freely.

Meta is working to give more people access to Web3 technology through NFTs, and the fact that NFTs are now available in 100 more countries shows that this is the company’s goal.

