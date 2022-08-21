Microsoft Bing says it encounters billions of ‘unseen URLs’ daily

Microsoft Bing Search encounters billions of similar URLs daily, but we doubt it indexes them.

Fabrice Canel has now written a new report that shows a very interesting fact about Microsoft Bing. And that has something to do with how it manages to find billions of new URLs every day.

What do you think? That’s a large number of new URLs for anyone to notice in just one day.

But the Internet is very big, and there is a lot of content out there. Everything you see doesn’t have to be of the same quality.

Some are much better than others, which is why you’ll find junk, AI content, gibberish, and things that don’t make sense anymore.

Fabrice explained the news on his Twitter account, which says that most of this kind of content is completely useless.

He even gave examples of things like duplicated content, things that have been scraped off the surface, and things that are just made automatically.

Some URLs are spam, trash, etc. Bing Search encounters billions of similar URLs daily, but we doubt it indexes them.

Fabrice admits that much of it is pointless, and as expected, many viewers commented on how much Bing struggles with daily chores and how this will just make matters worse.

