Microsoft Edge has risen since Internet Explorer’s downfall

After Internet Explorer was taken off the market, new numbers show that about one in ten Internet users now use Microsoft Edge.

The most recent Statcounter data shows that Edge had 10.62% of the global market share in June 2022. This put it in second place among desktop browsers, passing Apple’s Safari.

But it still has a ways to go to catch up with Google Chrome, which has a 66.93% market share and is still the leader.

In the month before June, Edge’s share of the market grew by 0.52 percent, which is a surprising jump that could be caused by the end of Internet Explorer.

Edge’s share of the market in July went up by a small amount, to 10.86%, while Chrome’s share went down by 0.79 %. Safari stayed about the same, with just under 9% of all desktop Internet users using it.

Edge has had a slightly better year, especially in the UK, where its market share went from 13.73 percent to 19.01 percent during the year.

Even though Edge is becoming more popular, it isn’t mentioned at all when it comes to mobile and tablet browsers, where Chrome makes up 65.16 percent and 48.32 percent, respectively, and Safari stays in second place for both.

Microsoft has been giving Edge a lot of updates since it stopped supporting Internet Explorer. One of these updates is a new command bar that makes it easier to open new tabs and web apps.

The tech giant has also changed how its browser handles caches to speed up actions by using the processor less. This change should be more noticeable on machines with less power.

Internet Explorer was officially taken off the market earlier this year, after 27 years of service. This was done so that the company could make a more interesting and reliable set of software.

