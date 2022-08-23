Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Microsoft Outlook now shows more ads on iOS and Android

Microsoft Outlook now shows more ads on iOS and Android

Articles
Advertisement
Microsoft Outlook now shows more ads on iOS and Android

Microsoft Outlook

Advertisement
  • Microsoft is adding more ads to the Android and iOS Outlook apps.
  • Free users can avoid seeing adverts by using the Focused inbox.
  • If you can’t stand the ads, you must subscribe to Microsoft 365 or de-install Outlook.com/Outlook.
Advertisement

There are ads everywhere on the internet, even when you are just reading your email. Now, Microsoft is adding more ads to the Android and iOS Outlook apps.

The Verge reports that Microsoft has increased the amount of advertising in Outlook inboxes, especially for free users.

Free users can avoid viewing adverts by using the Focused inbox, a single-inbox feature with two tabs: “Focused” for important mail (like work email) and “Other” for everything else, including ads.

“For free users of Outlook, ads are shown in their inbox, and they can choose to enable the ‘Focused inbox’ feature if they would like to see ads only in the “other” inbox,” according to a Microsoft spokeswoman.

Users will view adverts whether or not they use Focused Inbox. The adverts will appear at the top of the inbox and seem like real emails like Microsoft and Google do with Outlook and Gmail browser versions. Even if advertisements only appear in “Other,” they’re hard to avoid.

Outlook users complained on social media about advertising in their inboxes.

Some people suggested that people use other email services instead of Outlook, while others were upset that Microsoft put ads in Outlook’s user interface.

Google added adverts to Gmail in 2012, but only on the Promotions tab, where people check for bargains. Outlook’s “Other” tab offers advertising for non-promotional emails.

If you can’t stand the advertising, you must subscribe to Microsoft 365, which costs $7 a month or $70 a year (for the personal subscription) or delete Outlook.

Advertisement

Also Read

Don’t get iPhone 14, instead, get iPhone 13 Pro
Don’t get iPhone 14, instead, get iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 14 Max could be the first time Apple has made...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story