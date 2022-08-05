Advertisement
Microsoft tests the Xbox Game Pass Family Plan

Microsoft testing Xbox Game Pass family plan in Colombia and Ireland.

  • Testers can add up to four people to their membership.
  • Each person will have their own access to Game Pass.
  • Microsoft testing Xbox Game Pass family plan in Colombia and Ireland.
Microsoft has started testing an Xbox Game Pass family plan, which will let subscribers share their rewards with other people. This Xbox Game Pass family package is now being tested in Colombia and Ireland. Testers can add up to four people to their membership as long as they live in the same country.

According to a new Microsoft blog post, the Xbox Insider trial version of the plan will let anyone with an Insider Preview Game Pass plan invite up to four other people to share that subscription. Each person will have their own access to Game Pass Ultimate’s full selection of games, content, and benefits.

“Beginning today in Colombia and Ireland, Xbox Insiders may begin previewing a plan that allows several individuals to share Game Pass Ultimate benefits,” says Tyler Mittleider, technical program manager “

One month of Game Pass Ultimate is the same as having the family package for 18 days. To sum up, if Microsoft brings the family plan to the US, it will cost about $25 per month, or $5 per person. You can’t switch to a different plan until your membership has run out.

